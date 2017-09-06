Kevin Smith Gives Updates From Supergirl Set

Filmmaker Kevin Smith (Clerks, Mallrats) is currently working on his episode of Supergirl, and over the past handful of days, he’s been providing updates from the set, posting photos and videos. In a recent post, from Friday, Smith wrote a lot message declaring his love for Melissa Benoist and Chyler Leigh, as well as their on-screen relationship.

“This is what your face always looks like while working on Supergirl!” Smith exclaimed. “I spent yesterday working with Melissa Benoist & Chyler Leigh as my favorite siblings on TV, the Danvers sisters. I love all the flying and punching of villains on Supergirl… but I tune in for portrayals of sibling revelry so sincere and supportive that it really makes me feel like I missed out on something in life by not being a girl with a sister. As a huge fan of the show, seeing that dynamic on display both on & off camera yesterday was like drinking insanely good hot cocoa that warms your insides and fills you with joy.

“And on top of that? Yesterday was my first day shooting the Super suit!” he con It is as glorious in real life as it looks on the show (and the cape is heavy – not just metaphorically speaking but also simply weight-wise). Me-Me and Chy-Chy brought the major feels when we were rolling but between takes they’re both legit funny. It’s cool watching them go from goofing around before ‘Action’ is called to delivering dire dialogue about impending universal doom. Nice, nice kids. The whole damn crew is fulla nice, talented kids. We shot nearly eight pages yesterday but managed to wrap 40 minutes early. Tonight is Shoot Day 3 of 9- which includes watching the amazing FX and stunt folks on this show flip a speeding car! Up, up and away…”

Smith’s episode is titled “Supergirl Lives,” an intentional homage to Smith’s unmade “Superman Lives” script, and is the ninth episode of this season. Its story was conceived by Executive Producer Andrew Kreisberg and the teleplay was written by Eric Carrasco and Jess Kardos.

HANK AND M’GANN GET TO KNOW EACH OTHER; AN ALIEN FIGHT CLUB RUN BY ROULETTE GRABS SUPERGIRL’S ATTENTION — When Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) investigate the murder of an unregistered alien, the trail leads to an alien fight club run by Roulette (guest star Dichen Lachman), the ringmaster who commands aliens to fight in mortal combat for the entertainment of rich humans.

While trying to stop the fighting, Supergirl and Martian Manhunter find themselves up against a surprising opponent. Meanwhile, Hank (David Harewood) is thrilled to have found another Martian and tries to get to know M’Gann (guest star Sharon Leal) better. Supergirl takes Mon-El (Chris Wood) under her wing and begins to train him.

James Marshall directed the episode, written by Paula Yoo & Eric Carrasco.

Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, SUPERGIRL is executive produced by Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash), Ali Adler (The New Normal), Andrew Kreisberg (The Flash, Arrow) and Sarah Schechter (Blindspot, The Mysteries of Laura). Supergirl is based on the characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and appearing in DC Comics, by special arrangement with the Jerry Siegel Family.

“Survivors” episode of Supergirl will air Monday, October 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.