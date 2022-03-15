Robert Pattinson’s time as The Batman may have just started but the actor isn’t the only person putting on a gravely voice for the character in the future. Beyond Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton also starring as the character in the upcoming The Flash movie, the Dark Knight Detective is set to appear in the upcoming DC’s League of Super-Pets movie with a trailer playing exclusively ahead of The Batman confirming who will voice the character, none other than John Wick himself Keanu Reeves. As with any new piece of information for a comic book movie, filmmaker and professional fanboy Kevin Smith has thoughts, and he’s already loving Reeves’ as the iconic DC character.

“I’ll tell you we just got the f-cking single greatest incarnation of the Batman ever in the f-cking trailer for the league of super pets,” Smith said on the latest FatMan Beyond Live podcast. “Have you seen the trailer yet? Keanu-Batman, oh my god where he’s like ‘You are a dog, I am The Batman.’ Oh, I f-cking loved it so much, that movie looks f-cking good. That wasn’t even really on my radar, I was like ‘Ugh super pets,’ but that trailer is charming….I ook forward to it, that looks f-cking legit good to me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though DC’s League of Super-Pets focuses primarily on the four-legged counterparts for some of their most famous character, it will actually feature many of its signature heroes. Joining Reeves as Batman in the film will be John Krasinski as Clark Kent/Superman, plus Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and Jessica Cruz / Green Lantern, all confirmed to appear as well (though their specific voice actors are unclear). Marc Maron is also set to voice Lex Luthor in the film.

Central to the film’s voice cast however is Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog. Others that will also appear include Vanessa Bayer as PB, a potbellied pig; Natasha Lyonne as Merton, a turtle with super-speed; and Diego Luna as Chip, a squirrel with electric powers.

Director and screenwriter Jared Stern previously told EW about the threat that brings the Super-Pets together for the first time in the film. “I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat – but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets,” Stern said. “I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre. I wanted them to feel like, ‘That was a really great superhero movie and it had everything I love in a superhero movie: It had great action, was really fun.’”

DC’s League of Super-Pets was recently delayed from its May 20, 2022 release date to later in the summer, now set to fly into theaters on July 29, 2022.