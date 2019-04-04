Kevin Smith Reacts to ‘Joker’ Trailer: “This Joke is Killing”

The first trailer for Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker was released today and DC fans are getting extra hyped over the movie’s first look. The list of fans includes someone who is incredibly vocal about their love of comic book movies. Kevin Smith, the director best known for making films such as Clerks and Mallrats, took to Twitter earlier today to express his excitement over the trailer.

SPOILERS! This joke is killing! Love the tone and feel of this trailer! Can’t believe we get to see the cinematic fall and rise of the Clown Prince of Crime! And that little boy behind the gates who he makes smile? I’m guessing that kid might see a very dark night one day… https://t.co/1mSQmnv9Ac — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 3, 2019

"SPOILERS! This joke is killing! Love the tone and feel of this trailer! Can't believe we get to see the cinematic fall and rise of the Clown Prince of Crime! And that little boy behind the gates who he makes smile? I'm guessing that kid might see a very dark night one day…," the director wrote.

In fact, it does appear that the trailer hints at a young Bruce Wayne.

Many fans were quick to comment on Smith’s post, joining in on the excitement over the trailer.

“Dude, the trailer was soooooo good! I had no interest in another Joker until I watched this. So. Great!,” @CubSmurf wrote.

“What do you get when you mix Taxi Driver and King Of Comedy? I don’t need to see any more trailers for this.. I’m Sold,” @Word_Is_My_Bond replied.

“Joaquin Phoenix is one of the best and most under appreciated actors of my generation. He is just such a tremendous actor and perfect choice for this character and film. Can’t wait to see it!!,” @ksgraves76 added.

Smith has had a big week celebrating the residents of Gotham. He recently posted a photo with Detective Comics #1000, a book he helped write in honor of Batman’s 80th anniversary.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker is hitting theaters on October 4th.

