Mattel Just Revealed First Look at New DC Action Figures (But There’s a Catch)

Nuremberg Toy Fair has brought a number of intriguing reveals ahead of New York Toy Fair later this year, and while much of the focus has been on franchises like Masters of the Universe, another major property snuck in a first look at a highly antiquated new line of figures. That would be DC, who made big waves last year when they announced that Mattel would be taking over for McFarlane starting this year, and now we have our first look at Mattel’s first figures, though there is a catch.

Mattel showed off their first batch of new action figures in a poster at the show, which was shared on social media by Mattel marketing manager Steve Ozer, and as you can see below, the first reveal features a stacked roster of big names. Superman, Batman, and Joker are all accounted for, including 2 versions of Batman, but then the line also includes Flash, Robin, Green Lantern (John Stewart), and Deathstroke. The catch is though that these are the figures for the debuting kids line, and we are still waiting to see what the collectors line will look like.

Nuremberg Toy Fair is underway and brings us the new Mattel DC Core figures reveal.

These 6.5” figs, scaled to live with your favorite lines, are kid focused with collector appeal.

Collector figs are on the way in Jan ‘27 with a first look at those closer to release. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/u0tAYsQ6W1 — Steve Ozer (@actionfigattack) January 27, 2026

The DC Kids Figures Show Big Potential For Collectors

While we do have to wait until closer to 2027 to get an idea of the collectors figures, the Kids line does actually reveal a few key details that tease even more potential for the collectors line. Ozer states that the 6.5-inch figures are kid-focused but have “collector appeal”, and from the first teaser, the figures pop with color and classic comic flair.

That collector appeal line is key, because while these are aimed more at play than shelf display, several of these would still look fantastic amongst DC collector displays. That said, these are likely to be at a lower price point than the collector offerings, and as a result, there is less in terms of articulation on display.

While the figures seem to have double-jointed knees, they seem to only have single-jointed elbows, which will reign in some of the extensive posing possibilities. The other big change here is that there seems to be no torso joint, so the upper half of their bodies will remain static and can likely only turn at the waist. That will greatly affect how you can display them on the shelf, but again, if you like more static poses in general, then this won’t be much of an issue for you either.

Even with those quibbles, the fact that you’re getting kids figures that already look quite good and have some areas of extensive articulation sets a solid foundation for a collectors line, especially with a roster that doesn’t just include Batman figures right out of the gate. If they can add in those extra articulation points and some great accessories, this line could be fantastic, and hopefully, we don’t have to wait until December of this year to get a first look at them.

