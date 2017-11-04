Kevin Smith Reveals His Choices To Direct The Batman

Kevin Smith recently gave his viewpoint on why Ben Affleck decided to vacate the director’s chair on Warner Bros. solo Batman film, but now the question becomes who is going to replace him?

Smith had a few candidates for that now open position, opinions he shared on the most recent episode of Fat-Man on Batman with Marc Bernardin. Smith said “Who would I put forward? Look, you’re going to hear this from me from now until the end of time. Tim Miller. Give him everything, he did f****** Deadpool, and now he’s not doing Deadpool now. You really f****** want to send a f****** message to the X-people he used to work with, f****** Batman. That’s the only step up from Deadpool is f****** Batman, right? Give it to Tim Miller. He can do anything.”

If that can’t happen, though, Smith did offer up an alternative. “Or, yes, yes, yes. George Miller. Right? Oh my God, how about both? How about they co-direct? The Millers. A couple of Millers making the Batman.”

Very interesting choices, especially Tim Miller. It would be a great way to get back at FOX and Marvel for the Deadpool creative fiasco, and would instantly bring some goodwill back to the Batman project.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 11, 2017.

