Kevin Smith Thanks Healthcare Workers

Today is National Nurses Day, which means people all over social media are honoring the folks who are currently risking their lives to keep everyone safe during the current coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today, the official Twitter account for DC Comics shared a video of Kevin Smith thanking all of the people currently working on the frontlines during these tough times. Smith is best known for helming movies such as Clerks and Mallrats, but he also has a history with DC. He’s written a lot of Batman content ranging from Batman: Cacophony to The Widening Gyre, so it’s no surprise to see him rocking a Batman hat during the sweet video message.

“I’ve been safe inside my house all throughout this quarantine, and that has everything to do with the people on the frontline. People who are putting themselves in harm’s way, so that I don’t have to leave my house. So, thank you to all those folks on the frontline. The healthcare workers, the people at the grocery stores, people who deliver things, thank you so much. Because of you, I’m not exposed, and that makes you a hero in my book. And I knew heroes,” Smith concluded as he points to his Batman hat. You can watch the video in the tweet below:

.@ThatKevinSmith has a special message for some special heroes 💪 pic.twitter.com/oK46FyN0nQ — DC (@DCComics) May 6, 2020

Smith is also one of the many people who have had to postpone events over the current pandemic. Smith's Smodcastle opening was supposed to take place in Leonardo, New Jersey last month, but was moved to July. For those who might be unaware, the Smodcastle was an interesting sort of podcasting/live theater/comedy space in L.A. that opened in 2010. Smith recently took to Instagram to update fans on the opening, holding out hope that the July date will get to remain.

Last week, Smith spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in the latest edition of Talking Shop, and discussed everything from the Snyder Cut to his Mallrats sequel. You can watch the full interview in the video above, but here's what he had to say about the Snyder Cut: “As someone who makes movies, it’s sad to see someone’s vision interrupted. I honestly would like to see the story continued and concluded.”

Smith's latest movie, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, is now available for home viewing.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.