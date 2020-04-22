Justice League: Release The Snyder Cut Movement Swarms HBO Max Twitter Announcement
The "Snyder Cut" fanatics are at it again! Many DC fans have been waiting a long time for the Snyder Cut version of Justice League to be released, and they have been relentless about the mythical version of the movie hitting the upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. The new service is expected to launch next month and just released a teaser that features Batman, Doctor Who, and more. However, the comments section of HBO's teaser tweet isn't filled with excitement over what the service has to offer, but rather more pleas for the site to "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut."
“Where all of HBO meets your favorite shows, movies, and new Max Originals. Streaming May 27. Sign up for updates: https://bit.ly/HBOMaxTW,” @hbomax tweeted. From Joker to Watchmen, you’d think comic book fans would be excited about what will be available on the streaming service next month, but some people have a one-track mind.
Where all of HBO meets your favorite shows, movies, and new Max Originals. Streaming May 27.
Sign up for updates: https://t.co/e3U0f0wgAV pic.twitter.com/SbBjZ0smb8— HBO Max (@hbomax) April 21, 2020
To date, it still hasn't been verified the fabled cut exists. Zack Snyder — the filmmaker whom the campaign is named after — has said it does and includes unfinished visual effects at points but, in at least some shape or form, exists in nearly its entirety. In one Vero comment, Snyder suggested the wasn't completely finished, however. "Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I've made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film," Snyder previously said in a comment on Vero. Here are some of the tweets currently swarming HBO Max's Twitter from folks who are desperate to see the alleged Snyder Cut...
"Instantly Subscribe"
Put #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on the service and I will instantly subscribe #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/lo9KKIUaz7— Eoghan R #GBTZ (@EoghanR97) April 21, 2020
Humanity's Plea
Humanity is calling out are you listening #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/5iBWzCaBmY— Reyes Flores #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@mokoloco88) April 21, 2020
Harsh Words
You can either #ReleaseTheSnyderCut or GTFO pic.twitter.com/Z2TdXXnZhN— Ben W 🐻 (@B_Dub3) April 21, 2020
Whoever Runs the HBO Max Account Is Already Living in Hell
#ReleaseTheSnyderCut#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/KjV1Edv1PX— The Zack Snyder Bible (@ZackSnyderBible) April 21, 2020
This Reminder
or even this? #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/x9H2CWVVkI— Landon O'Leary (@LandonOLeary) April 21, 2020
Willem Dafoe Is Always a Selling Point
Willem Defoe is in #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague but not in the theatrical cut. There’s tons more story in @ZackSnyder’s movie, laying down more groundwork & story for all the characters. This the movie the fans want to see & this is the movie we WANT to pay for #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/vd7uvsUJSJ— Jay (@Dough_boy91) April 21, 2020
House Rules
┏┓— Chris Wong-Swenson #PingPongFlix 🦸♂️ (@nexuspong) April 21, 2020
┃┃╱╲ in this
┃╱╱╲╲ household
╱╱╭╮╲╲ we
▔▏┗┛▕▔ WANT
╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲
ZACK SNYDER’S
JUSTICE LEAGUE
#ReleaseTheSnyderCut !
╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲
▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔@hbomax @WarnerMedia @ATT#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/TtijT4gUaM
Business Appeals
Any company dreams about a million tweet and worldwide coverage for free. Plane Banners, comic con panel, time square. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague— ladjenef souphian (@sooftc) April 21, 2020
You Might Be Looking For a While, Guys
But where #ReleaseTheSnyderCut at pic.twitter.com/XMv1FOxvVK— Kryptonic (@MrProduction8) April 21, 2020
HBO Max launches in the United States on May 27th. Currently, there are no plans for the new streaming service to feature the Snyder Cut.
