Justice League: Release The Snyder Cut Movement Swarms HBO Max Twitter Announcement

The "Snyder Cut" fanatics are at it again! Many DC fans have been waiting a long time for the Snyder Cut version of Justice League to be released, and they have been relentless about the mythical version of the movie hitting the upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. The new service is expected to launch next month and just released a teaser that features Batman, Doctor Who, and more. However, the comments section of HBO's teaser tweet isn't filled with excitement over what the service has to offer, but rather more pleas for the site to "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

“Where all of HBO meets your favorite shows, movies, and new Max Originals. Streaming May 27. Sign up for updates: https://bit.ly/HBOMaxTW,” @hbomax tweeted. From Joker to Watchmen, you’d think comic book fans would be excited about what will be available on the streaming service next month, but some people have a one-track mind.

Where all of HBO meets your favorite shows, movies, and new Max Originals. Streaming May 27. Sign up for updates: https://t.co/e3U0f0wgAV pic.twitter.com/SbBjZ0smb8 — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 21, 2020

To date, it still hasn't been verified the fabled cut exists. Zack Snyder — the filmmaker whom the campaign is named after — has said it does and includes unfinished visual effects at points but, in at least some shape or form, exists in nearly its entirety. In one Vero comment, Snyder suggested the wasn't completely finished, however. "Film is not 100 percent finished still some stuff I want to do as with every film I've made not sure what difference it makes as to the finished level of the film," Snyder previously said in a comment on Vero. Here are some of the tweets currently swarming HBO Max's Twitter from folks who are desperate to see the alleged Snyder Cut...