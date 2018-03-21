Kotobukiya ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Joker and Harley Statues Now Available to Order

Kotobukiya’s Batman: The Animated Series Joker and Harley Quinn ARTFX+ statues are now available to order in the U.S.! You can secure the Harley Quinn statue here and the Joker statue here. Both are listed for $59.99 and are slated to ship in October. The details for both statues are as follows:

The Joker statue stands roughly 6 1/2-inches tall and comes with three interchangeable face parts depicting his characteristic grin, a sinister plotting expression, and a ticked‐off expression. In order to entice collectors, the Joker also comes packaged with two bonus face parts (lunacy and disappointment) for the matching Harley Quinn ARTFX+ statue.

In addition to the classic smile, the Harley Quinn statue comes with two interchangeable face parts that include a kissy face and a quizzical expression. Harley’s feet are embedded with magnets, which allows you to adjust her placement on the included metal base to display her alongside the Joker ARTFX+ statue. She also comes with two bonus face parts (infuriated and dejected) and an extra set of arms holding playing cards for the ARTFX+ Joker statue.

Indeed, Kotobukiya has made it virtually impossible not to buy both figures. In my hand is an empty wallet, and I’m shaking it furiously at Kotobukiya right now.

On a related note, the standard version of Mondo’s Batman: The Animated Series 1/6th scale action figure is still available to pre-order right here for $124.99 with free shipping. The exclusive Mondo version has sold out, and we expect the standard version to follow suit in the near future.

The figure stands around 12-inches tall and boasts approximately 30 points of articulation, multiple switch-out hands, heads, and accessories. There’s also a Bat Symbol figure stand.

