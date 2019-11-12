Kristen Stewart Can’t Wait to Hear Robert Pattinson Say “I’m Batman”

Fans will have a bit of a wait until they’ll get to see Robert Pattinson‘s take on the titular hero of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While work is finally underway on the film, it’s not slated to hit theaters until June 25, 2021 — well over a year away. Even with that considerable wait for the much-anticipated film, people are already getting excited for Pattinson’s take on the DC Comics character and that includes Charlie’s Angels star Kristen Stewart. The actress, who once dated Pattinson, revealed that she can’t wait to hear him say “I’m Batman”.

During a recent interview with Fandango, Stewart along with her Charlie’s Angels co-stars Naomi Scott and Ella Balinksa were asked who they think is the best Batman. While Stewart said that Michael Keaton is “definitely the one” for her — Pattinson’s take is yet to be seen, after all — she has all the faith that Pattinson will be a great Batman — and she really wants to hear him say the words.

There’s a #Batman debate in #CharliesAngels and Kristen Stewart, for one, can’t wait to hear Robert Pattinson say, “I’m Batman.” pic.twitter.com/DYFp94IdxH — Fandango (@Fandango) November 11, 2019

“I can’t wait for Rob to be like, ‘I’m Batman,’” Stewart said.

This isn’t the first time that Stewart has expressed excitement for Pattinson’s casting in The Batman. Back in September, she told Variety that he is the “only guy” who could play the part of Batman.

“I feel he’s the only guy that could play that part. I am so happy for him. It’s crazy,” Stewart said. “I’m very happy about that. I heard that and was like ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.”

Pattinson himself seems pretty excited for the role. He recently revealed that he’s doing a deep dive of research to get ready for his role, research which includes getting caught up with Batman comics.

“I’m glad I’ve had quite a lot of time,” Pattinson explained. “I didn’t realize there were so many Batman comics. Hundreds and thousands. But I’ve been reading a lot of those, and not really just the kind of classics. I just like reading the sort of individual periodicals. It’s nice to kind of see the absolutely contemporary ones.”

Pattinson isn’t the only person who went on a deep dive for The Batman, either. Reeves explained last summer that he had also been doing some reading while preparing for the film.

“I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis,” Reeves explained last summer. “There’s no continuation of the Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

“Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that,” Reeves added. “We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

Warner Bros. has dated The Batman for June 25, 2021. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.