‘Krypton’ Confirms Justice League and Green Lanterns Exist

The Justice League exists in the world of Krypton.

(Or, well, on the Earth 200 years from now, anyway.)

Tonight on Krypton, Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) found himself spending most of the episode in the company of Val-El (Ian McElhinney), the Fortress hologram based on the personality profile of Seg-El’s grandfather.

Their joint mission? To repair the Zeta Beam device that brought Adam to Krypton in the first place, so that he can return to Earth.

You see, at the start of the episode, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) and Lyta Zod (Georgina Campbell) tell Adam to leave them alone and never return, still stinging from his decision not to tell them Krypton was doomed to explode. Discouraged, Adam no longer belives that he can save Superman, and plans to head home so that he can send a more formidable hero back in time to face General Zod (Colin Salmon).

He confides all of this in Val-El, who tries to talk him out of it. He doesn’t know Adam, but he does know Seg — and whether or not he shows it at this moment, Seg knows a true friend when he meets one.

Along the way, Adam explains that he can’t fly, doesn’t have super-strength, and doesn’t have a power ring — an overt reference to the Green Lantern Corps, a group that might actually show up on Krypton.

“That’s something that would be a natural fit for us,” Welsh said of the Lanterns back in March.

DC Entertainment VP Dan Evans at the time hinted that the Omega Men would likely appear before the Green Lanterns, assuring fans that this show would be massive, and that there were plenty of different characters at their disposal.

“DC isn’t just Earth, it isn’t just Metropolis or Gotham. The DC universe is huge, it’s multiple universes,” he said.

The most interesting name-drop, though? When Val asked why he came to Krypton if he wasn’t really a hero but a B-list wannabe as he claims, he says that he had hoped that by saving Superman, the Justice League might notice him.

In other words, not only does the Justice League exist in this universe…but it’s acutally been referenced by name, which is something that almost never happens in DC’s live-action TV shows.

