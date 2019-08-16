Krypton Fans Are Furious at SYFY for Cancelling the Series

Syfy has cancelled Krypton after its second season on the network. Understandably so, fans of the show are quite furious, taking to Twitter to voice their displeasure. In total, the show ran for 20 episodes on the network over the span of two years, featuring Cameron Cuffe, Georgina Campbell, Shaun Sipos, Wallis Day, and Blake Ritson in lead roles.

That said, reports suggest Warner Brothers plans on shopping both Krypton and its Lobo spinoff to competing networks to see if any will pick the programs up for further seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the latest television cancellation…

A Network Without Taste

Syfy cancelled both deadly class and Krypton what a network without taste — Ambar of Themyscira (@MisandristDiana) August 16, 2019

Whaaaaat

😐



………I’m sittin’ over here looking at the cancellation of #Krypton like: pic.twitter.com/zBAuZ8vFzF — David Taylor II™ (@DT2ComicsChat) August 16, 2019

Devastated

i can’t believe syfy cancelled krypton y’all, like it got cancelled 💔 pic.twitter.com/jxLB2et7BH — ᴘʀɪɴᴄᴇss・sᴀʀᴄᴀsᴍ (@abisexualperson) August 16, 2019

Denial

I’m in denial, krypton can’t end — nat (@riddlemenygma) August 16, 2019

Them’s Fightin’ Words

Dumb bastards. Krypton is fantastic! Hopefully someone else picks it up. — Lawrence Hakiwai (@Omahuson) August 16, 2019

Tremendous Lost

And this comes after the truly super season 2 and its finale that was great and set up so much more greatness to come… Such a loss #RenewKrypton #Krypton #KryptonSYFY — Pavol Matula aka Paul (@pali_mat) August 16, 2019

SYFY Who?

I’m used to things I like get canceled, but it’s a shame that a show like Krypton was axed. I have no reason to watch the Syfy channel now. First #SwampThing and now #krypton — Lester Romero (@Kenro199x) August 16, 2019

Paging Netflix

I am bummed at the cancellation of #Krypton. Hope @Netflix will step in #SaveKrypton like they did Expanse. — Deidre (@Yankeefan2975) August 16, 2019

Totally Not Fair

this really sucks for krypton and it was just great stuff too.. really isn’t fair for the cast and crew :/ — númenwhórë (@sIickslack) August 16, 2019

Heartbroken