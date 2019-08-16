DC

Krypton Fans Are Furious at SYFY for Cancelling the Series

Syfy has cancelled Krypton after its second season on the network. Understandably so, fans of the […]

By

Syfy has cancelled Krypton after its second season on the network. Understandably so, fans of the show are quite furious, taking to Twitter to voice their displeasure. In total, the show ran for 20 episodes on the network over the span of two years, featuring Cameron Cuffe, Georgina Campbell, Shaun Sipos, Wallis Day, and Blake Ritson in lead roles.

That said, reports suggest Warner Brothers plans on shopping both Krypton and its Lobo spinoff to competing networks to see if any will pick the programs up for further seasons.

