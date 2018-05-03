‘Krypton’: SPOILER Dies in “Transformation”

Krypton‘s latest installment ramped things up quite a bit — including with one shocking character death.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Krypton, “Transformation”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw Seg (Cameron Cuffe), Lyta (Georgina Campbell), and company dealing with a new challenge, as the Brainiac (Blake Ritson) possessed several members of the Sagitari.

Early on into the episode, Lyta met up with Dev-Em (Aaron Pierre), who wanted to help Lyta find Jayna (Ann Ogbomo) in the outlands. Throughout their journey, Dev reminded Lyta of their previously-announced feelings for each other. Lyta and Dev met up with Jayna, and Dev revealed the truth, that he had been completely taken over by Brainiac. Dev explained that Brainiac had given him a new sense of purpose, and asked Lyta to join his crusade or die. Lyta panicked, shooting his arm off with a blaster and killing him.

Considering the way that Dev has played a role in Krypton thus far, subverting the portrayal of him seen in Man of Steel and the recent comics, this death is probably shocking for some. And with the ways that Lyta and Dev’s relationship has taken a turn – from an arranged marriage to an actual romantic bond – it only makes things more heartbreaking. (Especially when coupled with the exchange later on in the episode, which seemed to hint that Dev could actually be the father of Dru Zod (Collin Salmon).

But in a way, fans may have seen this coming, considering the wrath that Braniac is expected to dish out in the remaining episodes of Krypton.

“In a way, the individual is less interesting to Brainiac.” Ritson recently told ComicBook.com. “He’s looking at a far larger picture. He simply wants someone who grants him access to all the information on all the technology and how this culture has evolved. In a way the individual at this point has already been subsumed from the moment the technology infected him. Although, as you say, I’m sure he finds his philosophy entirely tiresome and reductive.”

“No one can resist Brainiac.” Ritson continued. No one has resisted Brainiac. I think his techniques for disarming planets are so complete and so fully fledged that he doesn’t even consider planets a threat; it’s purely what does he want next? It’s a pure hunger that’s driving him. There’s not no spirit of self-preservation, because he does have a deity-like power that he wields, to which the planets are like infants that they don’t really present any huge threat to him.”

What did you think of the latest Krypton death? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy.