Krypton Has a Very Ambitious Multi-Season Plan

Before Krypton began filming, executive producer David S. Goyer reportedly discussed a long-term plan with series star Blake Ritson, which would see an epic story play out over five or more seasons. Ritson, who plays Brainiac in the series, told ComicBook.com that he is excited to see where the show goes from here, and hopes that SYFY will keep them on the air long enough to successfully play the plot out.

“When I, when I was, the way this all started for me, so two or three years ago I was, I worked with David Goyer for a number of years ago [on Da Vinci’s Demons], and he told me about Krypton and this amazing, ambitious show he was developing and I always thought, ‘fantastic, can’t wait to see it.’ He phoned me, we had a chat, he said, ‘how would you like to be the big bad and the voice of Rao?’ and he spelt out very, very loosely how he imagined every season for the next five, six seasons would play out. Whether or not we get there, I don’t know, but he has shown me an architecture of many seasons to come which, if we get there, is properly insane and will be one of the most ambitious shows of this type that has ever existed. So, I will be hugely excited if we keep on that track.”

What if Superman never existed? Set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, Krypton follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, as a young man who fights to save his home planet from destruction. Season 2 brings us back to a changed Kandor, locked in a battle over its freedom and its future. General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) is now in control. He’s on a ruthless mission to rebuild Krypton according to his ideals and to secure its future by conquering the universe. Faced with a bleak outlook, our hero, Seg-El, attempts to unite a dispersed group of resisters in an effort to defeat Zod and restore hope to their beloved planet. Their chance at redemption is threatened however, by their opposing tactics, shifting alliances and conflicting moral boundaries – forcing each of them to individually determine how far they’re willing to go in pursuit of a better tomorrow.

While the finale left a lot of big questions up in the air, and most fans assume that ultimately the

“good guys” will win and the timeline will be restored, Krypton being disconnected from any particular shared universe means that, like Gotham before it, they could make some pretty serious tweaks to the mythology along the way and get away with it because, as showrunner Cameron Welsh has said in the past, the show takes place in its own world within DC’s multiverse.

Within that portion of the universe? An Earth overwhelmed by Kryptonian forces, in which Adam Strange returned home to find it ruled by Zod — and captured within Brainiac’s bottled cities. Krypton returns to SYFY on June 12. You can catch up on the first season on DC Universe.