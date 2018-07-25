‘Krypton’ Fans Are Hyped About Lobo Coming to Season 2

Fans of Syfy’s Superman prequel series Krypton received massive news during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel today. Fan-favorite DC Comics villain Lobo is set to be the show’s big bad in season two.

The announcement was completely unexpected, especially since the series left off with the whereabouts of Doomsday unknown, but the terrifying creature poised to break out of his containment pod any moment. Add to that the surprise cliffhanger revealing that General Zod (Colin Salmon) is now in charge of Krypton and fans didn’t see the Lobo reveal coming.

However, the surprise was a welcome one. The violent Czarnian mercenary is a fan-favorite character and while a feature film for the character is reportedly in development from Warner Bros. with Michael Bay as a possible director and The CW’s Supergirl has dropped multiple teases, fans will now only have to wait until 2019 to get the first ever live action portrayal of the character.

Fans were unable to contain their excitement about the Lobo announcement, quickly taking to social media to celebrate the announcement and share how hyped they are to see just how the character will fit in along with the threat of Doomsday and Brainiac on the series.

Want to see how excited folks are for Lobo? Read on for some of the best reactions to today’s news below and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section at the end.

Krypton will return to SYFY in 2019.

