Krypton Producer Reveals Why Everyone Sounds British on the Show

Going back at least to Superman: The Movie in 1978, fans have wondered why Kryptonian natives from Jor-El and Lara to Zod and Ursa always sound British. Now, finally, Krypton executive producer Cameron Welsh has an answer to put the question to rest once and for all: it’s a coincidence, and the Kryptonese accent sounds just like a British one. Who could have predicted it?! His answer came in response to a fan on Twitter, who lobbed the joke Welsh’s way. Welsh, who also worked on the DC series Constantine for NBC before Krypton launched on SYFY last year, let him know.

Krypton films in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where there are plenty of actors with British accents picking up post-Game of Thrones jobs. Still, even before this series, Krypton was populated by actors like Terence Stamp and Russell Crowe, who always sounded basically like the current crop of Kryptonians. You can see Welsh address the issue below.

It’s not British, it’s Kryptonese. Sounds similar though. https://t.co/olZuIz4oL2 — Cam Welsh (@CamWelsh_) May 30, 2019

What if Superman never existed? Set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, as a young man who fights to save his home planet from destruction. Season 2 brings us back to a changed Kandor, locked in a battle over its freedom and its future. General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) is now in control. He’s on a ruthless mission to rebuild Krypton according to his ideals and to secure its future by conquering the universe. Faced with a bleak outlook, our hero, Seg-El, attempts to unite a dispersed group of resisters in an effort to defeat Zod and restore hope to their beloved planet. Their chance at redemption is threatened however, by their opposing tactics, shifting alliances and conflicting moral boundaries – forcing each of them to individually determine how far they’re willing to go in pursuit of a better tomorrow.

While the finale left a lot of big questions up in the air, and most fans assume that ultimately the

“good guys” will win and the timeline will be restored, Krypton being disconnected from any particular shared universe means that, like Gotham before it, they could make some pretty serious tweaks to the mythology along the way and get away with it because, as showrunner Cameron Welsh has said in the past, the show takes place in its own world within DC’s multiverse.

Within that portion of the universe? An Earth overwhelmed by Kryptonian forces, in which Adam Strange returned home to find it ruled by Zod — and captured within Brainiac’s bottled cities. Krypton returns to SYFY on June 12.