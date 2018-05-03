‘Krypton’ Recap With Spoilers: “Transformation”

“Transformation” begins with Jayna running out of the Voice of Rao’s quarters. She’s accompanied by another member of the Sagitari, but he’s tripped by Brainiac’s tentacles and dragged back into Rao’s quarters.

We see the Voice of Rao — as infected by Brainiac — instructing the infected Sagitari to serve him.

Daron-Vex arrives at the Voice’s throne room and plays dumb, saying he had no knowledge of the attack. The Voice turns around in his chair and instructs Daron to look at his face, and when Daron fails to comply, Daron’s choked unconscious.

Seg and Lyta are trying to sneak General Zod through the slums of Kandor when they’re approached by a couple Sagitari officers. Lyta’s able to hide, and Seg pretends he and Zod are drunkards on the way home from the bar. The Sagitari move along, not thinking anything of it.

Daron comes to and realizes the Voice of Rao has been infected by Brainiac. The Voice starts questioning Daron on why he didn’t have faith in his previous leader. Brainiac says that all co-conspirators in the attack must be publicly executed. Brainiac orders Daron to carry out the executions.

Nyssa’s placed under house arrest by order of her father.

Seg and Zod arrive at Kem’s bar and the two — along with Lyta — begin patching up Zod’s wounds. Kem informs the pair that there was a failed coup attempt and tells them that the whole city is on lockdown as they search for the conspirators.

Adam Strange is at the Fortress looking at the status of Superman’s cape. The hologram of Val-El sneaks up on him and asks him about Seg’s whereabouts. Strange tell’s Seg’s grandfather that he has no idea about Seg’s whereabouts. Strange tells Val-El that he needs to get home.

Lyta tries convincing Seg that they need to find her mother before she’s executed.

Daron arrives at Nyssa’s apartment. He tries shooting her, but quickly finds out she left a hologram of herself on the couch. The real Nyssa sneaks up behind her father and holds a knife to his throat.

Lyta’s sneaking around Kandor when she’s tracked down by Dev-Em, who speaks about the attempted coup. Dev tells her about Brainiac and Lyta reveals she already knows about the alien. Lyta says she has an idea of where Jayna is and the two go try to find her.

Lyta and Dev talk about Lyta’s comment she said before her scheduled execution. She say she told him she loved him only because she thought she was going to die.

Nyssa’s talking to her father about using her as a political ally. Seg arrives and confronts Daron about working with Brainiac now. Seg and Nyssa agree to not harm Daron in order to get out past the guards, but Daron yells out for the guards, and they enter the room. In the commotion, Daron is able to escape while Nyssa and Seg kill the guards.

Strange is apparently drunk at the Fortress and begins ranting to Val-El about how he has no powers.

Seg and Nyssa dress up in the guard’s uniforms and are able to escape without being noticed.

Lyta and Dev are in the Outlands, where Jayna killed her brother as a kid. They find Jayna there, and after expressing relief that more than one person escaped, Dev reveals he’s also infected by Brainiac. Dev tries to convince them to join Brainiac’s cause, telling them that Brainiac can offer the eternal life.

Lyta and Jayna refuse to join his cause, and they start fighting. Dev has Jayna in a chokehold when Lyta blasts Dev away, seemingly killing him. Jayne reminds her that she did what had to be done.

Daron returns to the Voice of Rao, who’s upset that Daron has failed to execute Nyssa. The Voice grants him his life, for now.

Lyta approaches her mother about her role in the coup after Jayna admits that she didn’t know the Voice was infected by Brainiac. Jayna explains that Daron and Nyssa spared Lyta’s life in exchange for Jayna’s role in the coup.

Jayna mentions that the best move now would be to form a resistance and gather warriors to help battle Brainiac. Lyta takes Jayna to meet General Zod. Jayna asks Zod who his father is. He reveals he knows little about his father, only that he died in the Battle of Kandor.

Seg and Nyssa are talking about the day’s events. The two kiss and are tracked down by the Sagitari.

Back at the Fortress, Val-El approaches Strange about his earlier comments about not being a real hero. Strange reveals he offered to time travel in hopes of saving Krypton and becoming a hero. Val-El encourages Strange that his relationship with Seg can still be restored.

After Val-El’s motivational speech, Strange reveals that he needs to kill General Zod and prohibit Seg from saving Kandor. Daron is speaking to the rankless when Braniac’s controlled Sagitari walk in. The Voice of Rao soon follows.

We see Seg, Lyta, and Nyssa are watching from afar and are waiting to shoot the Voice of Rao. As they’re about to fire, one of his handmaidens steps forward and reveals that he’s no longer the Voice of Rao, regardless of whether he’s infect by Brainiac. The Voice steps forward into the fire.

The Voice turns into a being made completely made of fire and he makes an announcement that there is no longer a caste system between the guilds and rankless. He claims that he can make the rankless immortal.