‘Krypton’ Recasts Superman’s Great-Grandmother

Paula Malcomson, fresh off a stint on Ray Donovan, will play Superman’s great-grandmother Charys on Syfy’s Krypton when the show goes to series in 2018.

Malcolmson did not appear in the series’ pilot, in which her character was played by another actor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per Deadline‘s official character description from Warner Bros. Television, Malcomson will play Charys, “the matriarch of House El. Charys helps her son Seg navigate the treacherous pitfalls of Kandor City, their Kryptonian home embattled with oppression and revolt.”

The series will center on Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El, who is struggling to rebuild his family’s reputation after they have fallen out of favor in Krypton‘s caste system. Brainiac is the series’ big bad, who will send his agents back to Krypton years before it was destroyed in order to kill Seg-El and end Superman’s bloodline before the Man of Steel can be born.

Fighting on the side of the heroes will be Adam Strange and Hawkwoman, who travel through space and time to thwart Brainiac’s plans. Other DC characters, including Doomsday, are expected to appear.

Krypton, which will air on Syfy, stars Cameron Cuffe as Seg-El, alongside Georgina Campbell, Elliot Cowan, Ann Ogbomo, Rasmus Hardiker, Wallis Day, Aaron Pierre and Ian McElhinney. Blake Ritson has just been cast as Brainiac.

David S. Goyer, who co-wrote Man of Steel and helped conceive a Krypton that looks very much like the one of the show for that movie, serves as an executive producer on the series. He previously worked with Ritson on DaVinci’s Demons.

Krypton is expected to air on Syfy in 2019.