‘Krypton’ References ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ In “Transformation”

No matter what superhero universe you live in, it seems some characters deal with holograms the same way.

Why do we say that? Well, because Earth-born Adam Strange, hanging out on Krypton 200 years ago, made a reference to Thor: Ragnarok on tonight’s episode.

“It was indeed scripted!” showrunner Cameron Welsh told ComicBook.com. “I added it as a nod to my good mate Chris Hemsworth and for Taika Waititi who I hung out with at a New Years Eve Party this year.”

Tonight on Krypton, Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) found himself spending most of the episode in the company of Val-El (Ian McElhinney), the Fortress hologram based on the personality profile of Seg-El’s grandfather.

Their joint mission? To repair the Zeta Beam device that brought Adam to Krypton in the first place, so that he can return to Earth.

You see, at the start of the episode, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) and Lyta Zod (Georgina Campbell) tell Adam to leave them alone and never return, still stinging from his decision not to tell them Krypton was doomed to explode.

Discouraged, Adam no longer belives that he can save Superman, and plans to head home so that he can send a more formidable hero back in time to face General Zod (Colin Salmon).

He confides all of this in Val-El, who tries to talk him out of it. He doesn’t know Adam, but he does know Seg — and whether or not he shows it at this moment, Seg knows a true friend when he meets one.

With the Zeta Beam repaired and his confidence lifted from the pep talk, Adam makes a decision: he has to kill General Zod and prevent him from stopping Brainiac’s plans for Kandor.

This takes Val — who has not been privy to most of the events of the last two weeks — aback, but before he can really respond, Adam takes the Zeta Beam device and erases all record of the conversation he just had with Val-El.

“Hello, Adam. Is there anything I can do for you?” Val asks a moment later, echoing what he said in his first appearance of the episode.

“Piss off, ghost,” Adam tells him, affecting an accent.

Given that most characters on Krypton have UK accents, it might be easy enough to imagine that Adam was mocking Val — except for the content of his comment, which is a clear reference to Thor: Ragnarok.

Production on “Transformation” was happening in early December, just a month after Thor: Ragnarok made its way to theaters last November, so one has to wonder whether there was even time for this to be a scripted line or whether someone — Shaun Sipos, or a producer — ad-libbed it on the day.

Either way — does this technically mean Thor: Ragnarok made a reference to Adam Strange? After all, no matter how weird the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline gets, none of their movies have ever taken place two hundred years ago…!

Krypton airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.