Krypton Showrunner Wants to do a Superman Movie with Cameron Cuffe

If you have been on the geek internet in the last couple of days, you have probably seen a Twitter thread from author Chuck Wendig. Following the release of the Joker trailer yesterday, Wendig said that regardless of the film’s quality, it is not the movie he wants to see right now, in a world so consumed with conflict. He said what he would like instead is a new Superman movie that stayed true to the tone of the Christopher Reeve era of films, eschewing the brooding and conflicted Superman of Zack Snyder’s films and providing a “good-hearted, heroic-as-hell” protagonist.

Cameron Welsh, executive producer and showrunner of Krypton, agreed, saying that not only would he like to see such a film, but he would like to make it “more than anything.” While Krypton hails from executive producer David S. Goyer, who is known for darker, more brooding superhero fare and who helped write Man of Steel, the series itself frequently went back to a refrain that it is hard to argue is anything but optimistic: “Keep believing in a better tomorrow,” Val-El told his grandson Seg-El in the series pilot. That line served as the series’ entire moral compass through its two-season run.

While Krypton has been cancelled at Syfy, both it and the Lobo spinoff that was planned to come out of it at the network are reportedly being shopped around elsewhere at the moment. There is no telling whether one or both of them could be saved by somebody like the planned HBO Max streaming service, but in the absence of Seg-El and his revolution against tyranny, Welsh would apparently like to take on the story of Seg’s own grandson, Kal-El. Even with Goyer’s involvement and a gritty look and feel to the series, Krypton had numerous nods to the Christopher Reeve-era Superman films — including a cape used in the first season that was a dead ringer for the one Richard Donner first outfitted Reeve with.

And who would Welsh cast as Kal-El/Clark Kent? Well, he says, there’s really only one choice.

Cuffe was one of the first to comment on Krypton‘s cancellation. A few days later, showrunner Cameron Welsh — who had been moving his house when the cancellation news broke wide — took to social media to thank the fans for their support and talk a little bit about what might have been, and what he wished he had got to.

Krypton took place 200 years ago, and centered on the character of Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), Superman’s grandfather. In the first season, Brainiac threatened the city of Kandor on Krypton, but was turned back when Seg teamed up with General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon), who turned out to be his son from the future. Seg’s other son, Jor-El (who would go on to be Superman’s father), was born during season two, meaning that at one point Seg would have had a child with both of his two love interests on the series, Lyta-Zod (Georgina Campbell) and Nyssa Vex (Wallis Day).

You can find the first season of Krypton on the DC Universe app, and the second season on syfy.com.