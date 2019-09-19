Krypton Star Cameron Cuffe Was Almost in Crisis on Infinite Earths

Cameron Cuffe, the star of Syfy’s late, lamented Superman prequel series Krypton, was sought out for The CW’s upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, but ultimately could not participate due to scheduling issues. The actor, who played the role of Seg-El — Superman’s paternal grandfather — in the series, is reportedly filming a movie. While Krypton nominally took place 200 years ago and in a different universe, it felt like something that could have played into “Crisis on Infinite Earths” pretty easily, since the premise of the series is that a time-traveling villain had put the future in danger by tampering with Krypton’s past, and modern-day superhero Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) traveled back to team up with Superman’s grandfather and save the day.

It is assumed, though unconfirmed, that Cuffe and Sipos would return to their roles as Seg-El and Adam Strange if the Lobo spinoff starring Emmett Scanlan finds a new home. While it, too, was cancelled at Syfy, word is Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment are working to find it a new platform since everyone involved is high on the project.

One of the reasons Cuffe likely would have struggled to make timing work is the relatively small window of opportunity for shooting the crossover episodes. While superhero movies will often have a similar scale, they are shot over months rather than days, and everyone involved answers to the same small handful of people at the top. The CW’s crossover events are shot over the course of a week or two, and all five series — Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and The Flash — have their own needs and their own management. The shoots are short and incredibly complicated, with long days even by TV standards.

Both Cuffe and Tom Welling’s Clark Kent made our list of characters we would like to see in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Krypton took place 200 years ago, and centered on the character of Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), Superman’s grandfather. In the first season, Brainiac threatened the city of Kandor on Krypton, but was turned back when Seg teamed up with General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon), who turned out to be his son from the future. Seg’s other son, Jor-El (who would go on to be Superman’s father), was born during season two, meaning that at one point Seg would have had a child with both of his two love interests on the series, Lyta-Zod (Georgina Campbell) and Nyssa Vex (Wallis Day).

You can find the first season of Krypton on the DC Universe app, and the second season on syfy.com. Keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for details on when to find the second season on home video and streaming services — and for the official word on whether the show will find a new home for a third season, or for the planned Lobo spinoff series.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Brandon Routh as Superman.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will air on The CW this winter, taking place on five episodes of TV over two quarters — one each of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman.