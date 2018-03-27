‘Krypton’ Showrunner Provides Update on Possible Green Lantern Appearance

Krypton, Syfy‘s Superman prequel series, has made clear on its promise to explore the foundations of DC’s cosmic universe. Of course, this creates hope in comic fans around the globe that the Green Lanterns could appear at some point. With appearances from Adam Strange, and talk of characters like Hawkwoman, the show certainly sets the stage for the mighty Green Lantern Corps. to be included.

Fortunately, the creative team behind the new series didn’t rule it out.

During the Krypton panel at WonderCon this weekend the producers of the series were asked about the inclusion of the lanterns. According to IGN, showrunner Cameron Welsh revealed that the appearance of these characters certainly wasn’t out of the question.

“That’s something that would be a natural fit for us,” Welsh confirmed. However, DC Entertainment VP Dan Evans quickly hinted that the Omega Men would likely appear before the Green Lanterns. It’s worth noting that Green Lantern Kyle Rayner counts as a member of this heroic group.

Evans continued by assuring fans that this show would be massive, and that there were plenty of different characters at their disposal.

“DC isn’t just Earth, it isn’t just Metropolis or Gotham. The DC universe is huge, it’s multiple universes,” he said. The VP then promised that the show will “open the door” to other parts of the DC universe, allowing them to introduce “characters that you may not see in other show that will fit comfortably here. And maybe some different versions of characters you’re used to.”

This isn’t the first time that the creators have addressed the addition of the Green Lantern Corps. to Krypton‘s otherworldly roster. Back at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in January, executive producer David S. Goyer hinted at their appearance.

“The deal with the show is it’s kind of this gateway into the DC science fiction universe,” Goyer told those in attendance. “Because also the Phantom Zone figures into this show, it means we can delve into other times and planets eventually.”

DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns got the fans even more excited by following Goyer’s comments with, “Any of these characters could eventually show up.”

Do you think that the Green Lantern Corps could ever appear on Krypton? What other cosmic characters are you hoping to see on the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

New episodes of Krypton air on Syfy on Wednesday nights at 9pm ET.