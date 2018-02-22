‘Krypton’: The Internet Reacts to First Look at Brainiac

Earlier today, DC Comics fans were met with a unique surprise, when the very first look at Krypton‘s incarnation of Brainiac was officially revealed.

The iconic DC villain has had several different incarnations over the years, most notably through James Marsters’ portrayal on Smallville. But Krypton‘s version, played by Blake Ritson, provides a pretty surprising aesthetic, which some would argue feels ripped right out of the pages of DC Comics.

As you would expect, Krypton fans and skeptics alike have had quite a response to this first look. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions to the first look at Krypton‘s Brainiac.

The look of Brainiac in #Krypton has peaked my interest of the show. Looks amazing. Looks just like you would want him to look. pic.twitter.com/Smb6wfBHrA — Chris (@ThatCBM) February 21, 2018

Not gonna lie,#Brainiac looks fucking sick,can’t wait for #Krypton,it has so much potential of being a great show,with all of the Kryptonian mythology from the comics,they can make a fantastic series. — Ognen Lozanovski (@OgnenLozanovski) February 21, 2018

#Brainiac looks perfect. I was on the fence with this #Krypton show but now I’m sold. I’ll give it a go. pic.twitter.com/Y3vB6V7tEN — Keven Skinner (@KevenSkinner) February 21, 2018

What did I tell y’all?? Don’t dismiss @SYFY because they aren’t here to play. This looks amazing. I was looking forward #Krypton after I first heard the premise but this Brainiac pic sells the show by itself pic.twitter.com/5GdrlP7K2p — I. Love. Bread. ?*Oprah voice* (@blerohero) February 21, 2018

