DC

‘Krypton’: The Internet Reacts to First Look at Brainiac

Earlier today, DC Comics fans were met with a unique surprise, when the very first look at […]

By

Earlier today, DC Comics fans were met with a unique surprise, when the very first look at Krypton‘s incarnation of Brainiac was officially revealed.

The iconic DC villain has had several different incarnations over the years, most notably through James Marsters’ portrayal on Smallville. But Krypton‘s version, played by Blake Ritson, provides a pretty surprising aesthetic, which some would argue feels ripped right out of the pages of DC Comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, Krypton fans and skeptics alike have had quite a response to this first look. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions to the first look at Krypton‘s Brainiac.

@ThatCBM

@aspiringkrypto

@onemadtomato

@OgnenLozanovski

@KevenSkinner

@RicardoESegarra

@JaimeHabets

@SuperheroSteel

@blerohero

@AgeOfMyself

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts