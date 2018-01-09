First Look at Adam Strange Revealed in ‘Krypton’ Trailer at TCA 2018

Syfy has released a new trailer for Krypton, their forthcoming Superman prequel, today at the Television Critics Assocation.

You can check it out above.

The trailer features a first look at Adam Strange, played by Shaun Sipos in the series.

In DC Comics lore, Adam Strange was an archaeologist who got transported to a distant planet through a “Zeta-Beam.” There, he was recruited by a local named Sardath and his lovely daughter Alanna to use the advanced technology of that world to become its protector. Even though Strange was eventually sent back to Earth, he used sporadic Zeta-Beam portals to routinely travel back across the cosmos to be with his lady love and defend her world.

On Krypton, Strange travels back from the present day to warn Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El, of impending danger to himself and his world.

Krypton centers around that premise — that Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) is in danger, and as aresult, so is the future of the DC Universe, as Seg’s death would mean Superman was never born.

Given that Blake Ritson has already been cast as Brainiac, it seems likely that those metallic tentacles seen creeping through space are tied to the version of the villain seen during Geoff Johns’s run on Action Comics.

Krypton will feature Seg-El interacting with familiar names and families from decades of DC’s Kryptonian lore, including Dev-Em, a character most recently seen in Man of Steel as one of General Zod’s Phantom Zone criminals.

Zod’s own mother and grandmother will be characters in the series, along with Quex Ul and other names that will likely be familiar to fans who have read John Byrne and Mike Mignola’s The World of Krypton, the Kevin J. Anderson novel The Last Days of Krypton, or other stories that draw on the world’s rich history.

The trailer features something fans have not seen in a while: Strange is holding a cape — Superman’s, or another member of the House of El’s — which features a red cape and a fully-yellow “S” on the back. The yellow “S” was a staple for years but has been abandoned following 2011’s Flashpoint reboot. The New 52 era (from 2011 until 2016) featured a black sigil on the cape, while the Rebirth version simply doesn’t have anything on the back at all.

Krypton will premiere on March 21 on Syfy.