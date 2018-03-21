Krypton Producer Explains How Superman Factors into the Show

Krypton created a lot of buzz at Comic-Con by releasing a brand new trailer and announcing that two major DC Comics villains and several DC Comics heroes would be appearing on the SyFy show.

Still, many fans are wondering how you do a Superman set years before Superman became Superman, but the team behind the show seems confident.

“Superman being the most famous superhero of all time, he’s never absent in terms of the tone and the feel, and also the stakes of the show,” executive producer Damien Kindler tells ComicBook.com at Comic-Con International: San Diego. “So, Krypton is a story that everybody believes they know the ending, but this show really aspires to throw all that on its head and, from the very first episode, make people understand that we’re really changing the ending and if you know the ending to story you actually don’t and the stakes have much more to do with the present than the do about the past.

“So it’s less just going back and telling stories about the past and you know the ending than it is about the past and the future colliding and Superman and his very existence being put on the line,” he continues. “It’s a very rich world. It will feel a bit familiar, but it will also be a look at Krypton as a place and a civilization through a lens that you’ve never seen.”

Krypton is a Superman prequel in the mold as Fox’s Batman prequel Gotham. The show, which has been picked up to series by SyFy, will follow Superman’s grandfather as he tries to redeem the honor of the House of El generations before the destruction of the planet. The official synopsis follows.

Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, “The Halcyon”) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Based on DC characters, KRYPTON is from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (“Sleepy Hollow”) will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

In addition to Cuffe, KRYPTON stars Georgina Campbell (“Broadchurch”), Elliot Cowan (“Da Vinci’s Demons”), Ann Ogbomo (“World War Z”), Rasmus Hardiker (“Your Highness”), Wallis Day (“Will”), Aaron Pierre (“Tennison”) with Ian McElhinney (“Game of Thrones”).

The pilot teleplay was written by Goyer and Kindler, from a story by Ian Goldberg (“Once Upon a Time,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) & Goyer, with Colm McCarthy (“She Who Brings Gifts,” “Peaky Blinders”) serving as director and co-executive producer. KRYPTON is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC.

