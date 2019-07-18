Krypton: “Zods and Monsters” Preview Teases Doomsday’s Origin

There were three big things fans expected going into Krypton‘s second season: more Zod, Lobo’s debut, and Doomsday. Thus far, we’ve gotten two out of the three and next week fans of the SYFY series will finally get their Doomsday fix — with the series exploring the origin of one of the most terrifying foes in comics.

In the promo for next week’s “Zods and Monsters”, which you can check out in the video above, it appears that we will be taken into Doomsday’s origin and exactly how the virtually unstoppable creator came to be.

While it’s not clear exactly how Krypton will approach Doomsday’s origin, the Superman prequel series has thus far done a really good job of staying true to comics history while also creating their own, unique spin on things. If that holds true for Doomsday, it’s possible we’ll see a story that lines up in many respects with Doomsday’s rather horrifying comics beginning.

Created in 1992 by Dan Jurgens, Doomsday is a genetically engineered creature from the depths of Krypton centuries ago. Created by a character named Bertron, Doomsday was the product of Bertron’s efforts to create the “perfect” life form, a creature that could endure Krypton’s brutal landscape. To create this “perfect” life form, Bertron created a humanoid infant, released it onto the surface where it was promptly killed, and then collected the remains to make a clone that would be stronger. Bertron did this over and over for decades until the creature — who bore genetic memory of every agonizing and horrifying death — evolved to survive. The result then killed Bertron himself, as the creature had come to hate all life.

Of course, we also know that Geoff Johns has previously stated that Krypton‘s Doomsday will be “untethered” to anything else in a way that will make it more true to comics which also bodes well for the origin we will see next week.

“We get to do our own iteration of Doomsday, untethered to anything else, so we get to explore Doomsday in a way that hasn’t been done and is kinda more true to the comics,” Johns said last year.

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY.