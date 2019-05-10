Krypton’s Emmett Scanlan Gives Insight on a New Look at Lobo

The second season of Krypton is coming in just over a month, and the series has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to dangerous and powerful villains. Given that the story centers around Seg-El, Superman’s grandfather who lived on Krypton before its destruction and does not have powers, that is a dangerous sitaution. The whole thing is made even more dangerous by the introduction of Lobo, a powerful, unstable, and violent bounty hunter known for comically over-the-top levels of brutality and vulgarity in the comics. While we have not seen a ton from the character yet, it seems from a newly-released clip that actor Emmett Scanlan will fall into line with that take.

A new teaser focusing on Lobo is the latest in a series of looks at the series’ powerful villains, which also include General Zod (Colin Salmon), Brainiac (Blake Ritson), and Doomsday. The exact nature of Lobo’s connections to these other characters is not yet clear, and when we asked Scanlan, he would only say that “bad luck” brings Seg-El and Adam Strange into the Main Man’s orbit. You can check out a clip above, a behind-the-scenes featurette below, and a brief conversation with Scanlan about the role below. Krypton returns to SYFY on June 12.

Were there any particular comics you read for reference before taking on the part?

It’s funny ye know, my first ever introduction to Lobo growing up was a crossover between DC & Marvel were he fought Wolverine in a bar. I’ll never forget that. Lobo left a mark on me then. I’ve read a good few comics over that time and since taking him on. You learn his does and don’ts. You learn that he has no don’ts. Anything goes. Literally anything. Having that knowledge, that freedom and these scripts were my reference. They allowed me to find the music of the part. After that, all I did was dance.

What “version” of Lobo can we expect to see — badass biker, over-the-top comic violence, or Twilight-inspired hitman?

We pay massive respect to all the comics and the heritage of the character. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it….. Physically I ain’t the biggest son of a bitch out there, so it was of the utmost importance I captured this guys spirit. Because that’s all that matters really….. You ain’t getting the biggest Lobo in the universe but I promise you you’re getting the craziest….

What brings Lobo together with our heroes?

Fate…. For them? Bad fuckin luck.

Now that you are a full-on superhero/supervillain/whatever Lobo is, how is the experience different than working on something like Constantine or Guardians of the Galaxy?

Oh this is a different beast altogether. GOTG was my first introduction into these worlds thanks to my brother James Gunn. I was just dipping my toe back then. Being the only person to take on THE SPECTRE was a much bigger responsibility. Something I took very seriously. I got to work with Warner, Goyer & Cam Welsh, among beautiful others. Welsh wrote the season finale for my character on CONSTANTINE. So to team up with them again, to dance with all of them again, but this time more intimately was a gift. Lobo is the most fun I’ve had with a character. With Lobo your only limitation is your imagination and with that you can go anywhere..

What was your thought when you saw how the Lobo costume/makeup looked?

The team we had in those departments were off the charts. They’re the real beasts of this story.

So who wins a fight, Lobo or Doomsday?

Let me put it this way. Satan kicked lobo out of hell cause he couldn’t handle him. Satan.

Lobo wins. Lobo always wins.

