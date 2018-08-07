Batman and Batgirl Funko Cereals and Flashpoint Batman SDCC Figure Are About to Sell Out

Last week, Funko launched their FunkO’s Batman and Batgirl Pop cereals as Entertainment Earth exclusives. Today, we got word that stock is running very low and they will not be replenished. In other words, it’s now or never if you want a box.

The Batman FunkO’s cereal features blue multigrain O’s with a Batman Pocket Pop figure prize. The Batgirl cereal is purple and comes with her own Pocket Pop. You can pre-order the Batman cereal here and the Batgirl cereal here for $9.99 each with shipping slated for sometime later this month. Again, these cereals are exclusive to Entertainment Earth, so you won’t be able to find them anywhere else.

The Batman and Batgirl cereals are definitely the most coveted FunkO’s cereals released thus far, but you can still find Mega Man and Cuphead Devil FunkO’s at GameStop, Cuphead & Mugman and Pennywise FunkO’s at Hot Topic, Freddy FunkO’s through Funko, Nightmare On Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger FunkO’s and Friday the 13th’s Jason FunkO’s at FYE, and The Lord of the Rings FunkO’s featuring Gollum at BoxLunch.

Entertainment Earth has also revealed that the DC Artists Alley Batman by Chris Uminga Flashpoint Variant Vinyl Figure SDCC 2018 Exclusive has almost sold through its 750 piece run. You can grab one here for $75 while they last. The official description reads:

“In this alternate timeline, the Wayne wearing the Batman cape and cowl is not Bruce, but his father, Thomas, and in the years since Geoff Johns’ iconic Flashpoint’s run, the deep-red accent color and grizzled beard have become iconic in their own right. Thus, we present this extraordinary DC Collectibles’ DC Artists Alley Batman by Chris Uminga Flashpoint Variant Vinyl Figure – SDCC 2018 Exclusive. It’s a limited edition of just 750 pieces that comes packaged in a closed box! The figure comes with 3x collectible character art cards, with each card featuring one of the SDCC exclusives designs.

Christopher Uminga is a Connecticut-based painter and illustrator who draws influence from classic movies, Saturday-morning cartoons, graffiti, and low-brow/outsider art. His work on the Artists Alley line for DC Collectibles takes some of comics’ most iconic heroes and reimagines them in his signature style: bright eyes, oversized hands, and a playful mix of “creepy and cute.“

At the time of writing, only one other Batman figure in the Chris Uminga series was still available (the blue and gray variant). You can find it here.

