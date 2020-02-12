Legends of Tomorrow “A Head of Her Time” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “A Head of Her Time,” the upcoming February 18 episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The episode will see the team taking on its next Encore — the evil souls Astra Logue released from hell at the end of Season 4 — and this time it sees the team dealing with the infamous Marie Antoinette and if the preview is any indication, the infamous French queen looks an awful lot like Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford). If that wasn’t wild enough, the team’s captain Sara (Caty Lotz) is away and Zari (Tala Ashe) will be joining the team dealing with Marie. It sounds like a pretty standard wild Legends ride to us.

You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

WHEN THE CAPTAIN’S AWAY – When Sara (Caity Lotz) is called away on business, she leaves Ava (Jes Macallan) in charge and Ava tries to impress the team as they try to take on their latest Encore, Marie Antionette. With Zari (Tala Ashe) still on the ship, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) convinces the team to bring her along on the mission which they all hope isn’t a mistake. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) finally confronts someone from his past with the help of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), which leads him on a journey through his past. Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Courtney Ford and Olivia Swann also star. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Morgan Faust.

The issue of the Encores is the central challenge faced by the Legends this season thanks to Astra (Olivia Swann) who is these days operating as a ruler of Hell but when it comes to who Swann would herself like to see tortured by Astra, it seems that one soul she wouldn’t release is the person who invented high heels.

“I mean we might have to do the guy who invented heels or something like that,” Swann said. “The amount that Astra wears anyway is painful. But you could kill him in a stiletto or something like that. Isn’t that like a knife too?”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW. “A Head of Her Time” will debut on February 18.

