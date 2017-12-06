5 Questions Raised by ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Midseason Finale

Legends of Tomorrow‘s midseason finale aired tonight, and it gave fans a lot to mull over.

Spoilers for tonight’s midseason finale of Legends of Tomorrow, “Beebo The God of War”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw the team traveling to Viking-era Scandinavia, where they found a unique aberration: a stuffed toy named Beebo that the Vikings had chosen to worship as a god.

The Legends attempted to return Beebo back to the ’90s, but ran into trouble in the form of Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), and possibly the biggest presence of Mallus (John Noble) next. Along the way, fanssaw Mick Rory/Heatwave (Dominic Purcell) attempting to get sober, the departure of Jax Jackson/Firestorm (Franz Drameh), and the long-anticipated arrival of John Constantine (Matt Ryan).

So, what’s next for the Legends? Because have a few questions…

What is Mallus’ deal?

As we mentioned, tonight’s episode saw Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) being sucked into another magic realm, bringing her closer to Mallus than any of the team have been before.

While nine episodes of Legends’ season have passed, we still know next to nothing about Mallus. He has no clear comic counterpart or any sort of physical form, with Sara saying that his presence just felt like nothingness.

So, what exactly is Mallus after, aside from bringing unendurable pain? And how do the sort of Secret Society forming between the Darhks, Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor), and Gorilla Grodd exactly factor into that?

Is the Arrowverse timeline imploding?

Tonight, we got yet another reference to how… specific this year’s aberrations have been for the Legends. Whether its crossing paths with deceased family members or reliving parts of their childhoods, the Legends have had a personal connection to almost all of the plots of the week. The arrival of young Martin Stein (Graeme McComb) just days after adult Martin Stein (Victor Garber) passed away seems to further indicate that.

As we theorized a few weeks ago, there’s a chance that this could all be intentional, and a sign of the entire Arrowverse timeline coming apart as we know it.

Could this be something of Mallus’ doing, or is it caused by something else altogether? And how will the Legends attempt to deal with that?

What is Jax’s future?

As we mentioned, tonight’s episode saw Jax departing from the Waverider, after realizing he needs to move on from Stein’s death.

But as Arrowverse fans know, thanks to frequent resurrections and returns, a goodbye isn’t always forever. So assuming that Jax comes back in a future Legends installment, what will his storyline be like?

Could Jax have a completely different set of powers when he returns? Or could he serve as the Earth-1 version of another character —something we theorized about last week?

Will Sara and Ava get together?

This one is obviously less pressing than the others, but still is worth contemplating about. Throughout the season, fans have seen Sara go toe-to-toe with Ava Sharpe (Jess Macallan), a Time Bureau agent who has grown from an adversary to an ally of the team.

As you’d expect, some have begun shipping the duo, which is referred to as “AvaLance”. And tonight, things seemed to hint at a potential connection between the two, with Ava proclaiming that she “isn’t the husband type.”

Could the pair get together? When could it happen? And will it cause Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) to pull what’s left of his hair out in the process?

Where can we buy a Beebo?

And finally, the biggest burning question of this episode is… when and where can we get Beebo merchandise?

The blue, cuddly stuffed creature proved to be arguably the show’s best anachronism yet, with the juxtaposition of Beebo against the Vikings being pretty fantastic. And in the process, the episode gave us “Beebo Day”, a term some of us might be using around the holidays from now on.

So seriously, can we get some official Beebo merchandise? Even if he doesn’t talk (or speak the truth about global warming), a plush version of the creature would be a must-have for plenty of Legends fans. Or maybe we could have a Beebo Funko Pop figure join the Legends of Tomorrow line (along with Mick, Amaya, Nate, and Zari pops)? Heck, we’d settle for a “Beebo Day” t-shirt at this point.

Legends of Tomorrow will return in February of 2018.