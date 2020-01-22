Legends of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz Praises the Series Fans and the Show’s Punk-Rock Spirit

Tonight sees the return of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the fan-favorite series that has gone from the ugly stepchild of the Arrowverse to one of the most critically-acclaimed superhero series on TV. The first episode, “Meet The Legends,” deals with the fallout from last season’s finale, in which the Legends were revealed to the world as they defeated Neron, a demon who had previously possessed Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh). Producers and stars have teased that the idea of celebrity, and what it does to people’s humanity, will be a recurring theme in the show’s fifth season, in which the Legends will square off against Astra Logue, the little girl John Constantine accidentally damned to Hell years ago.

Series star Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance/White Canary on Legends, recently joined ComicBook.com to discuss “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and the start of season five. Besides talking about the idea of fame and how it play into the premiere tonight, she had a lot of kind words about the Legends fandom.

“It doesn’t have that built-in fan base like if you grew up with the Superman, Supergirl type of characters that just have been huge forever. And so a show like ours, where you have new characters and people are having to create their own relationships and starting fresh with these characters, that’s been a lot of fun,” Lotz told ComicBook.com. “It means a lot. The fans embrace our weirdness. It’s good to know when we’re just having fun and we’re playing, people are into it. And I think the fact that we don’t take everything too seriously is really what makes it so fun. And there is. It’s like a punk rock thing. ‘F–k it. Why not?’ pretty much defines our show.”

Lotz said that while they are “the ugly stepchild of the Arrowverse,” the Legends are “still part of the family.”

“I think it’s fun when they allow our show to have its identity still, in the crossovers,” Lotz said. “I think it’s really nice. It’s always been weird for me because it wasn’t like I ever left Arrow and I was just Legends. I’ve always felt equally a part of both. It’s weird and it’s interesting, and it’ll be weird now when Arrow‘s not around anymore.”

Of course, not only will they be dealing with having broken time themselves (that’s normal for the Legends), but the Crisis has realigned all of reality, meaning that while the Legends are hunting down some of Hell’s worst souls (freed by Astra Logue at the end of last season), their original mission of monitoring the timeline for anomalies likely got a lot harder.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash.