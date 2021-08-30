Legends of Tomorrow: [SPOILER] Dies in "There Will Be Brood"

✖

Tonight's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, titled "There Will Be Brood," was a bit of a bloodbath. Now, it's a superhero show, and a time-travel show, so we'll see how many of those people will stay dead...but so far things, look pretty dire. Going into the season finale next week, the makeup of the team is looking very different...and history itself hangs in the balance after a catastrophic mission in the 1920s changed the destiny of one Legend and endangered the present of another. And, as you might expect given that last few episodes, a lot of the fault for it can be laid at the feet of one Legend.

That's right: John Constantine really is a nasty piece of work. And now there's consequences.

Spoilers ahead for "There Will Be Brood," airing tonight.

The episode sees John Constantine tracking down the Fountain of Imperium in Texas in the 1920s. There, he meets a younger version of Spooner, who apparently was not abducted from the recent past, but from the 1920s and then deposited in the future. But once John uses some of Spooner's blood to trick the Fountain into believing that he deserves its magic, things go wrong.

Bishop provided Constantine with a potion that would help "purify" his cells, allowing him to take on the characteristics of a deserving soul. Little did John know, Bishop wanted to Destroy the Fountain of Imperium once and for all, and spiked the potion with poison. Once Constantine was "merged" with the Fountain, the potion would kill both Constantine and the Fountain.

Of course, since the Fountain was also "linked" with a pre-teen Spooner at this point, it seems she, too, perished, causing her older self to collapse in pain. Without Spooner on the Legends, there's a decent chance that they never would have found Sara, which means things could start unraveling very quickly in the finale.

It seems likely that the team will bend the rules a little and travel back to save its dead or endangered members -- but just what shape that will take is anybody's guess. Meanwhile, Constantine himself is leaving the show, dead or alive, which raises the stakes for what certainly seems like it could be a genuine death scene. When Astra tries convincing a dying John to hang on to life, saying that he always has a trick up his sleeve, Constantine admits that he's all out of tricks...which is a painfully fitting way for him to go out, if we're being honest.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.