Constantine Arrives in New ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Preview

The dark world of the occult is coming to Legends of Tomorrow when the show returns next month!

As revealed in the midseason finale back in December, Matt Ryan’s John Constantine has found his way onto the Waverider, seemingly to assist Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) in her troubles with Mallus.

While the character only appeared in a moment at the end of the episode, The CW has now released a better look at what Constantine will be doing when he arrives. Fortunately, for those who’ve always loved his dark brand of heroism, it looks as though he’s bringing his style to Legends of Tomorrow.

DC's #LegendsOfTomorrow returns Monday, February 12 on its new night on The CW!

In the preview, which you can watch above, Constantine joins forces with the Legends to fight off a brand of evil that they’ve never exactly dealt with before. Unlike the light-hearted nature of many Legends episodes, this spring premiere will see the team help out Constantine as he tries to perform a dangerous exorcism.

You can check out the full synopsis for the episode, which is titled “Daddy Darhkest,” below. Legends of Tomorrow will return on Monday, February 12 at 8pm ET on The CW.

After Sara’s (Caity Lotz) encounter with Mallus, the Legends are paid a visit by John Constantine (guest star Matt Ryan), a demonologist detective.

The Legends agree to accompany him to a present-day psychiatric hospital and they are surprised to discover who Constantine is trying to help.

During the exorcism, Sara, Leo (guest star Wentworth Miller) and Constantine go missing, leaving Ray (Brandon Routh) and Zari (Tala Ashe) to try to take care of Constantine’s client.

Meanwhile, Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Nate (Nick Zano) once again come face to face with Kuasa. Dominc Purcell also stars.

Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Matthew Maala.