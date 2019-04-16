‘Legends of Tomorrow’: “Egg Maguffin” Photos Released

After tonight’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the heroes know precisely who they’re dealing with — well, at least Constantine does — and as the storyline moves towards the inevitable conclusion, it looks like as it does things are only going to get zanier and zanier for the Legends. The CW has released new photos for “Egg MacGuffin”, the upcoming April 29 episode of the series, and based on the photos, that egg in the title may very well be literal.

In the photos, which you can check out below, Zari (Tala Ashe) is seen holding a golden egg. It’s not 100% clear why she’s holding that egg, but if the official synopsis for the episode is any indicator, it may have something to do with the “awkward limbo” Zari and Nate (Nick Zano) find themselves stuck in, relationship-wise. Of course, there will be other adventures for the rest of the team as well, including a possible deal-with-the-devil for Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Rory (Dominic Purcell.)

You can check out the official synopsis for “Egg MacGuffin” below.

IT’S NOT WHAT IT SEEMS — While Ray (Brandon Routh) is worried about Nora (Courtney Ford), he is suddenly faced with his own problem that forces him to do the unthinkable. Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) are stuck in an awkward limbo, so Sara (Caity Lotz) devises a plan to send them on an easy mission together. Meanwhile, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) are approached with a lucrative offer that could upend their lives. Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan and Ramona Young also stars. Chris Tammaro directed the episode written by James Eagan & Tyron B. Carter.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesdays, before episodes of Arrow on The CW. “Egg MacGuffin” will debut on April 29.

Taking refuge behind a table

Sara

Sara and Ava and a golden egg?

A budding romance

Constantine

Ray

Ava

What’s up with the egg?

This doesn’t look good

Charlie has a new look

Rory looks surprised