‘Legends of Tomorrow’: “Egg Maguffin” Preview Released

Tonight’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow left the heroes in an interesting place. Nate found himself in a good place with his father’s legacy, Ava and Sara found themselves in a new place in their relationship, Zari continued to process her own feelings and it appeared that the demon Neron had been neutralized, albeit at a high cost. However, the Legends might not want to be celebrating that victory too much. The CW has released a promo for “Egg Macguffin,” the upcoming April 29 episode of the series, and let’s just say the demon isn’t gone, he’s just gotten a new face.

In the promo, which you can check out in the video above, Ray (Brandon Routh) turns out to be the unlucky one possessed by Neron and while he’s clearly fighting the demonic possession, he won’t be able to hold Neron back for long. While that’s obviously not ideal, it probably only gets worse. Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) is currently unconscious having seriously extended herself in an effort to destroy Neron and the team has a mission to go on. There’s also what the official episode synopsis teases as a deal-with-the-devil type situation for Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Rory (Dominic Purcell). The take away? It’s going to be a big, Legends-style adventure with Ray’s very soul at stake.

Of course, it may not be just Ray’s soul at stake. According to showrunner Phil Klemmer, we may be seeing Nora descend into darkness again herself.

“We’re going to spend a little time putting Nora into Constantine’s world,” Klemmer said. “She’s been through some real stuff in her life and so we want to remind her and the audience that she hasn’t shed all of the burdens of being Damien Darhk’s daughter and having been a vessel for a demon last season and having been in a death cult and having grown up in an insane asylum. She’s still got a couple of things to work through and we’ve got a pretty good cliffhanger for her that sort of sets up what we might be playing next season that’s not what you’d expect.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Egg Macguffin” below.

IT’S NOT WHAT IT SEEMS — While Ray (Brandon Routh) is worried about Nora (Courtney Ford), he is suddenly faced with his own problem that forces him to do the unthinkable. Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) are stuck in an awkward limbo, so Sara (Caity Lotz) devises a plan to send them on an easy mission together. Meanwhile, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) are approached with a lucrative offer that could upend their lives. Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan and Ramona Young also stars. Chris Tammaro directed the episode written by James Eagan & Tyron B. Carter.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesdays, before episodes of Arrow on The CW. “Egg MacGuffin” will debut on April 29.