‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ EP Addresses If SPOILER Will Leave Or Die

Fans got a welcome surprise when a certain former member of the team resurfaced, though not in a way anyone expected. Now we know if he’s going to stick around.

The person we’re talking about is, of course, Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold, though this version of the character goes by Citizen Cold. All incarnations of the character have been played delightfully by Wentworth Miller, and Legends of Tomorrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim recently revealed to ET whether he would be sticking around or not.

“Leo never says “I’m staying with the team permanently.” He has said, “I’m gonna stay until they get over their death until they mourn the death of Stein.” And you see that happen and Leo leaves with— he has a really good reason to leave. And he’s leaving for a very, I think, positive reason. And he leaves with, I’d say, a really good piece of advice for Sara,” Guggenheim said.

While he might not be sticking around for the long haul, Guggenheim did confirm that the character will not encounter a fate like the previous Snart. “He is not dying,” Guggenheim confirmed.

Snart has been a fan favorite since the show started, and has returned in several forms over the course of the series. Whether in the present, past, or from an alternate universe, fans just can’t get enough of the suave anti-hero, and there’s always hope he’ll make another return in the future.

Next up for Legends is Daddy Darhkest, which brings the supernatural detective Constantine into the mix. You can find the description for the episode below.

“After Sara’s encounter with Mallus, the Legends are paid a visit by John Constantine, a demonologist detective. The Legends agree to accompany him to a present-day psychiatric hospital and they are surprised to discover who Constantine is trying to help. During the exorcism, Sara, Leo and Constantine go missing, leaving Ray and Zari to try to take care of Constantine’s client.

Meanwhile, Amaya and Nate once again come face to face with Kuasa.”

Legends of Tomorrow will return on Monday, February 12th, at 8/7c on The CW.