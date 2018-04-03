‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Featured a ‘Superman: The Movie’ Easter Egg Tonight

Tonight on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, fans got their best look at yet at the Earth Totem — and if you were a big fan of Richard Donner’s Superman: The Movie, it probably looked pretty familiar.

The totem first appeared in the animated Vixen miniseries, and in that it was a yellow crystal with a stone in its center — but by the time it made it to the live-action screen in Legends of Tomorrow’s episode “Curse of the Earth Totem,” it was green.

In case the glowing green affect didn’t feel quite enough like Kryptonite for you comic book fans, an extra detail was added in the transition to live-action — but one that did not seem quite so obvious until tonight’s episode.

The Earth Totem, like many of the others, was fashioned into a necklace — but instead of small metal, or cord, or leather, the Earth Totem goes around someone’s neck on a large, chunky chain.

The glowing green rock attached to heavy chain certainly matches the description of a Kryptonite “necklace” Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor used as a deterrent/weapon againt Superman. You can see the two necklaces side by side below.

As you can see, the two are hardly identical — but they are close enough for it to be noticeable, and the Earth Totem is different enough from the look of the other totem to make it even more so.

In its previous outings, the Earth Totem has been used by pirates and mystics; this time around, Nathaniel Heywood managed to make use of it during a pivotal moment in battle.

The totem seems to have a connection to The Green, the earthly power controlled by the Swamp Thing, although whether or not Swamp Thing’s mythology would ever be explicitly explored on Legends is anybody’s guess. The fact that incoming series regular John Constantine (Matt Ryan) first appeared in a Swamp Thing comic might be significant.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. Next week’s episode, the season three finale, will feature guest appearances by Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Helen of Troy, Franz Drameh as Jefferson “Jax” Jackson, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, and more.