Netflix’s New Sci-Fi Series Is Officially a Disappointment, Despite Reaching #2

It’s a tough break for this new series, which was produced by the Duffer Brothers, as it failed to rake in the viewership numbers it was expected to in its first week, pulling in only 35.3M hours and 5.6M views. Other series that debuted with similar hype performed much better, with the first season of The Night Agent pulling in 20.6 million views in its first week and Man on Fire pulling in 11 million. And while it did snag the #2 spot on the Netflix Top 10 Most Watched list, it seems that it might not be enough to keep the momentum going.

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It’s disappointing that The Boroughs seems to be lagging in viewership, especially given how unique the series’ premise is and how it highlights an unexpected group of heroes. The series centers on the residents of an idyllic retirement community who are forced into the role of unlikely heroes. Now they find themselves facing otherworldly entities that seek to take the most precious thing they have left away from them—time—and they must rise to the occasion and put a stop to the plot. And the cast is full of heavy hitters who delivered great performances, with names like Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, and Bill Pullman.

What’s Behind the Lack of Viewership for The Boroughs?

There are a few reasons, according to the internet: Duffer Brothers fatigue post-Stranger Things, cheesy plotlines, and an easy mystery. But some fans think it has to do with the biggest thing that sets The Boroughs apart from its contemporaries: the cast’s age. “I can’t help but feel that some of the criticism is a bit of ageism. People are so conditioned to see stories centered around youth and young adulthood that they don’t quite know what to do with this less explored genre,” said one viewer. And while the show isn’t perfect by any means, it seems that some viewers are taking it more seriously than it takes itself, and missing the point that the series is meant to be slightly campy rather than entirely dramatic.

Despite low viewership, The Boroughs is performing well with critics and audiences alike, having earned a 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critic Jen Maravegias says, “If you’re in the mood for a poignant but fun romp through some of our favorite monster movie tropes by some of our generation’s most respected and talented actors, The Boroughs is for you.”

Do you think that The Boroughs deserves more hype than it’s getting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to keep the conversation going over at the ComicBook forum.