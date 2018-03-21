‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Is Gary Really Doctor Fate?

This week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow may have been focused on Sara Lance and her possession by the demon Mallus. but it also included the appearance of everyone’s favorite awkward Time Bureau agent: Gary.

However, while Gary’s (Adam Tsekhman) appearance in the episode was focused largely on helping Ava (Jes Macallan) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) figure out how to help the Legends team save Sara (Caity Lotz), it was how Gary figured things out that has fans wondering if, just maybe, Gary is a lot more than an ordinary Time Bureau agent. A new theory suggests that Gary may actually be Doctor Fate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the episode, Gary realizes that the Legends predicament is similar to a Dungeons & Dragons campaign he recently played in, and, at the episode’s end, Gary even runs a campaign for his friends and Constantine. It seems simple enough, but in comics, Doctor Fate happens to be a powerful sorcerer and master of the mystic arts — and Gary does mention his character is a 9th level warlock. Doctor Fate also has a history with Constantine in the comics, specifically the series Books of Magic. In the New 52, Constantine meets Earth-2’s Doctor Fate. He also kills Doctor Fate’s archenemy Wotan, leading the sorcerer to become an ally of Constantine until the Helmet of Fate — the extremely powerful mystical object that, along with two other mystical items, grant the wearer powers — tried to take over Constantine.

There’s also a television connection between Constantine and Doctor Fate as well. In the pilot episode of NBC’s Constantine, the Helmet of Fate can be seen with the rest of the demonologist’s occult artifacts in his warehouse. With Constantine set to become a series regular should Legends of Tomorrow be renewed for a fourth season, is isn’t impossible that Doctor Fate could make an appearance, and while we do still enjoy the theory that Gary is somehow really Mallus, the idea of the man Rory dubbed the “Time Dweeb” turning out to be an immensely powerful sorcerer sounds like just the kind of crazy fans have come to know and love on Legends.

Do you think Gary could really be Doctor Fate? Let us know in comments!

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.