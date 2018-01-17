Constantine Flirts with Citizen Cold on ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’

In less than a month, Legends of Tomorrow will return to television screens – and it sounds like it’ll bring about a pretty great dynamic along the way.

During a set visit last year, Legends star Dominic Purcellwas asked about the arrival of John Constantine (Matt Ryan), who will partner up with the team beginning in the “Daddy Darhkest” midseason premiere. Purcell revealed that Constantine – or “Trenchcoat”, as he calls him – will bring a new energy onto the Waverider, including him flirting with Leonard “Leo” Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller).

“Well, Trenchcoat has just arrived and I’ve only had one scene with him, and that was last week,” Purcell told reporters during the set visit. “He was hitting on Wentworth’s character.”

According to Purcell, this will be met with a pretty amusing response from his character, Mick Rory/Heatwave, especially since Heatwave was partners and “soulmates” with Earth-1’s Snart.

“Rory watching Citizen Cold and Trenchcoat flirt with one another was like too much for Rory, so he just f*cking got out of there.” Purcell added. “That’s what I remember doing. It’s all too much! Too much information! Which makes it really funny. The scene is hysterical. We were all just on the floor laughing, so it’s all done in good fun.”

Constantine’s arrival onto Legends has been highly-anticipated for quite some time, especially for those who are following the character from his short-lived NBC series. While NBC’s Constantine didn’t really acknowledge the title character’s bisexuality, it’s safe to say that Legends will be.

“As for the character of Constantine, we knew that an alienated, chain-smoking, bisexual, world-weary demonologist would feel right at home among our Legends,” executive producer Phil Klemmer explained when Constantine’s arrival was first announced.

Fans will get to see Constantine join the team – and the awkward flirting that will come along with that – when Legends of Tomorrow returns Monday, February 12th, at 8/7c on The CW.