‘Legends of Tomorrow’: SPOILER Hook Up in “Daddy Darhkest”

Tonight’s episode picked up right where “Beebo the God of War” left off, with Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) being asked for help by John Constantine (Matt Ryan). As Constantine explained, he was tasked with performing an exorcism, only to find that the demon housed inside was Mallus (John Noble), the villain that has been lurking in the shadows of Legends‘ third season.

The Legends went to visit the possessed girl only to discover that it was none other than a younger version of Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), who used her powers to send Constantine, Sara, and Leo Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) back in time. The trio was then trapped in a 1960s mental asylum, unsure of how they would send a message to the rest of the Legends in the present day.

At one point, Sara and Constantine ended up in the asylum’s laundry room, musing about how they couldn’t figure out a way to escape. In that moment, the two clearly had a connection — and quickly decided to act on it. The pair began kissing, before the show transitioned into another scene.

In a way, this pairing was somewhat telegraphed within the Arrowverse itself, as Constantine previously helped save Sara’s soul during an episode of Arrow. It also adds a bit of significance for avid fans, as Sara and Constantine are in the small minority of canonically bisexual characters within the Arrowverse.

And as executive producer Marc Guggenheim teased late last week, it isn’t too hard to see why the two have a unique rapport.

“They kind of know each other, I mean they had the small little interaction of, you know, Constantine bringing Sara back to life,” Guggenheim explained in a recent interview. “So they have a connection. I will say that we’ve got a very randy, bisexual Constantine, and we have a very randy, bisexual Sara, and who knows what could happen if we get the two of them in teams together?”

And while it’s unknown exactly how long Sara and Constantine’s connection will last, it sounds like both Lotz and Ryan enjoyed bringing that dynamic to life.

“He’s a fabulous actor; we had so much fun on set,” Lotz told reporters during a set visit last year. “I think Sara — he’s this really cocky guy who thinks he’s the s—t, and I think Sara kind of throws him for a loop because he thinks he’s so impressive, but then she takes everybody down. I think they’re friends — they like each other.”

