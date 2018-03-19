‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Is Caity Lotz Teasing an ‘Arrow’ Flashback?

In the preview and promotional photos for tomorrow night’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Necromancing the Stone”, things do not look good for Sara Lance. The demon that the team is trying to defeat, Mallus, appears to have gotten the upper hand with Sara, but thanks to a photo shared by series star Caity Lotz, we have to wonder if the show will be taking Sara into demonic possession but into an Arrow flashback as well.

In the photo, which was shared to her personal Twitter account, Lotz is wearing a black mask and what appears to be a black bustier and leather jacket — all items we last saw Lotz wearing during her time as the Canary, a vigilante in Arrow‘s Starling City and the precursor to her sister Laurel Lance’s (Katie Cassidy) Black Canary. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans may recall, Sara officially made her Arrowverse debut on Arrow during the show’s season, appearing in Starling City after having believed to have died when the Queen’s Gambit sank. However, Sara survived as Oliver (Stephen Amell) did, though she was rescued by questionable scientist Anthony Ivo. She eventually ended up recruited by the League of Assassins and, when she quit the organization, returned home as the Canary. She eventually joined forces with Team Arrow but was killed by a manipulated Thea Queen (Willa Holland). Over a year after her death, Sara was resurrected by the Lazarus Pit, going on to join Rip Hunter’s Legends team.

It’s the latter part of her complicated history — the part about Sara having died and been resurrected — that makes us think that we might be seeing the Canary in tomorrow’s episode in some capacity. As we saw last week, the Legends managed to get the mysterious Sixth Totem, the Death Totem, after an adventure in 1950s Memphis. From the looks of the photos, Sara has that totem around her neck when Mallus possesses with her. Considering that Sara is the only member of the Legends team that has been dead and that she’s wearing, well, the Death Totem, it would make sense that we would see Sara from the time of her death at some point in the episode.

Fans will find out for certain why and how Canary Sara makes her return tomorrow night.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.