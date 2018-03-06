‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Fans React to Damien Darhk’s Wig in “No Country For Old Dads”

Tonight’s Legends of Tomorrow gave fans quite a lot to process, but one particular hairstyle might be getting the biggest reaction from fans.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “No Country For Old Dads”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) kidnapping Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), hoping that they could force him to fix the Fire Totem. As they soon realized, the key to fixing the totem was in a scientist from the 1960s — who had been killed by a (slightly) younger version of Damien.

Audiences soon met the younger Damien, whose main defining factor was a blonde bob of hair. Considering the Arrowverse’s past history with doppelgangers in noteworthy wigs, Legends fans weren’t quite sure how to feel about Damien’s new (but technically old?) hairdo.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best tweets about Damien Darhk’s Legends of Tomorrow wig.

@AwesomEmergency

@MarEnrile

Jeez Damien Darhk’s wig is worse than the ones Oliver wore in the flashbacks of #arrow #LegendsOfTomorrow — Mar Enrile (@MarEnrile) March 6, 2018

@tvserieshub

Can we talk about how Darhk’s 60s wig makes him look like discount Atomic Blonde? #LegendsofTomorrow



-Omari — TV Series Hub (@tvserieshub) March 6, 2018

@SherlockedNerd

@TheCW_Legends hit a gold mine by casting Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk . His channeling the #WinterSoldier in that weird blonde wig is everything. — Sherlocked Nerd (@SherlockedNerd) March 6, 2018

@mshehadeh17

Past Damien Darhk with the wig ?? pic.twitter.com/3vOrvjmUnD — YaLocalArabBoy??‍♂️ (@mshehadeh17) March 6, 2018

@SyndicateMojo

@brigittbrien

In a Damien Darhk origin story, turns out he’s responsible for global warming. Also sported an equally offensive wig.#LegendsOfTomorrow — ? (@brigittbrien) March 6, 2018

@ClintOrWhatever

@Supertrashcast

Darhk in that gross blonde wig makes me want to throw up #LegendsofTomorrow #Avalance — Supertrash: A Supergirl (and Legends) Podcast (@Supertrashcast) March 6, 2018

@Israeldoeslife