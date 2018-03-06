DC

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Fans React to Damien Darhk’s Wig in “No Country For Old Dads”

Tonight’s Legends of Tomorrow gave fans quite a lot to process, but one particular hairstyle might […]

By

Tonight’s Legends of Tomorrow gave fans quite a lot to process, but one particular hairstyle might be getting the biggest reaction from fans.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “No Country For Old Dads”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode saw Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) kidnapping Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), hoping that they could force him to fix the Fire Totem. As they soon realized, the key to fixing the totem was in a scientist from the 1960s — who had been killed by a (slightly) younger version of Damien.

Audiences soon met the younger Damien, whose main defining factor was a blonde bob of hair. Considering the Arrowverse’s past history with doppelgangers in noteworthy wigs, Legends fans weren’t quite sure how to feel about Damien’s new (but technically old?) hairdo.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best tweets about Damien Darhk’s Legends of Tomorrow wig.

@AwesomEmergency

@MarEnrile

@tvserieshub

@SherlockedNerd

@mshehadeh17

@SyndicateMojo

@brigittbrien

@ClintOrWhatever

@Supertrashcast

@Israeldoeslife

Tagged:
, , , , , ,

Related Posts