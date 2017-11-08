‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EP on Giving Sara a Stable Relationship

As Legends of Tomorrow enters its third season, could romance be in the cards for the team’s captain, Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz)?

Executive producer Phil Klemmer recently addressed the possibility in an interview with ComicBook.com. As he explained, Sara has grown a lot as a person in the years since her first Arrowverse debut, making a stable relationship a little more likely.

“I think this season she’s sort of figured her life out.” Klemmer explained. “Season One she got her soul back, for lack of a better expression. Season Two she kind of found her professional life. It’s a lot like growing up in the real world. Season Three is about her digging into her personal life a little bit more.”

Sara’s personal life has made its way into the Arrowverse shows quite a bit, starting with her fling with Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). In Arrow Season Two, Sara had a fan-favorite relationship with Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law), but a myriad of circumstances prevented them from coming back together.

Sara then was romantically tied to her fellow Legends teammate Leonard Snart/Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller), with the pair kissing shortly before Snart sacrificed himself. In the show’s second season, Sara did not have a long-term romantic interest, but did hook up with Lady Guinevere and the Queen of France. According to Klemmer, Legends‘ time-traveling nature made the concept of long-term relationships a little complicated for Sara.

“A thing we realized about the time shift is there is this very Peter Pan element of time never moves forward.” Klemmer added. You never have to start a 401K, you know? You never have kids, you never have serious relationships. Sure, that’s super-fun. Sara has gotten to sleep with some incredibly attractive women throughout history. This season is about her starting to wonder whether there’s a little something more, maybe, and also trying to figure out her own pathology. Is there a reason why she’s so quick to love them and leave them? Why can’t she have a more sort of, a deeper relationship?”

While Klemmer didn’t indicate exactly who Sara would find that deeper relationship with, he said that finding a love interest for her is something the show is taking seriously.

“I think the challenge for us as writers is she’s such a powerful, formidable, self-possessed, kick-ass woman,” Klemmer revealed. “Who is worthy of her? Because it’s a tall order to find a woman who is deserving of the great Sara Lance. That’s what we’re going to try to figure out, hopefully by the end of the season.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.