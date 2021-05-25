Legends of Tomorrow: The Satanist's Apprentice Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Satanist's Apprentice", the fifth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode, which will air on Sunday, June 6, appears to center around Astra (Olivia Swan). Now living life as a mortal, Astra is hit with the difficulties and challenges of mortal life on Earth, one that will apparently be without much guidance from Constantine (Matt Ryan). On top of that, in space, Sara will finally meet with the person who is actually behind her abduction and apparently starts working on her plan to escape.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below and then read on for the photos.

"BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR – With Astra (Olivia Swann) now a mortal, she finds it hard to adapt to the real world with no guidance from Constantine (Matt Ryan). Frustrated and lonely, Astra makes a new friend who promises to help her, but her eagerness for the easy way out could have some real repercussions for those closest to her. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) meets the person responsible for her kidnapping and tries to convince others to help her escape. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, and Shayan Sobhian also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ray Utarnachitt."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Sunday nights on The CW. "The Satanist's Apprentice" will debut on June 6.