‘Legends of Tomorrow’: How Beebo Factors Into the Season 3 Finale

Legends of Tomorrow‘s Season Three finale offered a delightful amount of surprises — including the return of a certain fluffy fan-favorite.

Spoilers for tonight’s season three finale of Legends of Tomorrow, “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw the Legends traveling to the Old West in a last-ditch effort to defeat Mallus (John Noble) and repair the Arrowverse’s timeline. Eventually, the group got all six totems together, and decided to activate them at once as a defense against Mallus. Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) suggested that they each try to think of something pure and good, which some of the Legends took in a very particular way.

Suddenly, the team transformed into a giant version of Beebo, who walked outside into the Old West streets. Beebo tracked down Mallus, and the two fought back and forth in a nearby field.

The cuddly god then proclaimed that he wanted to cuddle Mallus, flying into the air and squeezing him tight. As the pair hit the ground, they exploded into a giant blue heart, and the team re-emerged from the wreckage.

The scene is certainly a lot to process, as it’s equal parts an epic third-act fight, the apparent demise of a major Arrowverse villain, and what looks to be Legends‘ answer to Ghostbusters‘ Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. But to an extent, the scene kind of perfectly escalates the fan love that Beebo has gotten over the past batch of episodes, which was one of the things those involved with the show weren’t expecting.

“Sometimes you just get lucky with your performers and the themes and the world you create,” executive producer Phil Klemmer said in an interview with ComicBook.com. “The problem is we’re doing this stuff so far in advance that if you make a mistake, there’s not really righting the ship. It does feel like a small miracle when you get to the end of season and you look back on it and it feels coherent. You’re like, ‘You know what? It’s crazy and it’s wacky but …’ And not that we had any of this planned ahead of time because we’re not that conscientious or intelligent, but the fact that we’re able to pull all of the wild, dispersate, loose ends in some semblance of a bow. It does feel, I don’t know, more that anything, you just feel like a giant relief and humility.”

Legends of Tomorrow has been renewed for a fourth season. ComicBook.com will provide more updates on the season premiere as they come about.