‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Makes a Major Change to a Legend’s Endgame in Season 3 Finale

Tonight’s season three finale of Legends of Tomorrow had a lot to process — including an update on an old fan-favorite.

Spoilers for tonight’s season three finale of Legends of Tomorrow, “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw the Legends in a last-ditch effort to defeat Mallus, who had accumulated groups of soldiers from all across history. Midway through the episode, Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) came to the Legends’ aid, with Helen of Troy (Bar Paly), Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor), and Jax Jackson (Franz Drameh).

As the groups were catching up in an Old West saloon, Jax revealed what he had been up to since departing the team in the Season Three finale. As it turned out, five years of time had passed for him since leaving the Waverider, and he had established a pretty stable life for himself in the meantime. He had a wife, and they had a young daughter named Martina.

The moment was kind of surprising, but it proved to be a pretty sweet note to leave Jax’s story on (in part because the photo he showed was of Drameh’s actual daughter). And in the process, it had a nice sort of symmetry to the previous storyline Jax had, as he and Martin Stein (Victor Garber) debated if he should leave the team to be with his grandchild.

“We’ve developed a relationship where we’re kind of in sync,” Drameh told ComicBook.com before Season Three began. “We’ve gotten over our butting heads to a degree and now we’ve got the friendship, we’ve got that bond worked out. However, in season 3, we find ourselves in different viewpoints. At the start of the season, Martin is happy with a little bit more of a life aside from being Firestorm. In season 2, he discovered he had a daughter; he messed up time and had a daughter, so he has to deal with the ramifications of that and Jax is still wanting to be Firestorm, so there’s a bit of a dilemma there.”

Were you surprised by this new storyline for Jax? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Legends of Tomorrow has been renewed for a fourth season. ComicBook.com will provide any updates on the season four premiere as they come about.