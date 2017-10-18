New ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Preview Introduces Zari

The CW has released a new promo for ‘Zari’, the upcoming third episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

Next week’s episode will see the Legends get a new team member, Zari Adrianna Tomaz (Tala Ashe), a hacktivist who appears to be in significant danger. But as seen in the promo above, it looks like she might just be as much trouble as she’s in.

In the promo the team goes to rescue Tomaz, but quickly finds that their damsel in distress has quite the rap sheet, including such crimes as burglary, larceny, and identity theft and while that may be troubling for some of the Legends, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) finds it more than a little impressive — especially when Tomaz shows off her unique getaway skills.

The addition of Tomaz to the team brings another layer of diversity to the Legends. A Muslim-American woman from the year 2030, Tomaz is a “grey hat hacktivist” who happens to be living a double life, unaware that she has powers that come from an ancient mystical source. She’s also a DC character who isn’t original to Legends, but, as showrunner Marc Guggenheim said earlier this year, isn’t from the comics either.

“We’re drawing on an established character who is not from the comics,” showrunner Marc Guggenheim said. “Let me be very clear: not original to the show but not from the comics and not from any of the other DC Arrowverse shows.”

First appearing on the live-action Saturday morning series The Secrets of Isis, Andrea Thomas was a high school teacher who happened to have the ability to call upon the powers of the goddess Isis. The Adrianna Tomaz version later appeared in the DC Comics event series 52 as a member of a revolutionary movement in Black Adam’s country, Kahndaq.

Fans can see how the character’s canon history impacts the Legends — and what it means in battling the “greater evil” coming — as season three of Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesdays on The CW.

‘Zari’ will air on Tuesday, October 24th at 9/8c after The Flash on The CW.