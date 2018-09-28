‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Cast Unites to Encourage Voter Registration

The Legends of Tomorrow might spend most of their time protecting history, but they’re helping make the present day a little bit better as well.

The cast of the hit The CW series recently shared a photo of themselves in “Voting is My Superpower” t-shirts, which are part of the When We All Vote activism campaign. You can check out the photo, which features Dominic Purcell (Mick Rory/Heatwave), Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Tala Ashe (Zari Tomaz), Nick Zano (Nate Heywood), Caity Lotz (Sara Lance/White Canary), Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer/The Atom), and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Charlie), below.

By the end of this week a lot of the voter registrations close depending on what state you are in. So now is the time to register before it’s too late! #VoterRegistration @WhenWeAllVote pic.twitter.com/FwpahgGSS0 — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) September 26, 2018

It’s no secret that Legends has occasionally gotten political in the past, from making Donald Trump the president of “Doomworld” in Season 2 to featuring a young Barack Obama in Season 3.

“We almost lost the scene where Sara went back and talked to him because we weren’t going to be able to make our days, we didn’t have enough money, and all the rest of that stuff,” showrunner Phil Klemmer said of young Obama earlier this year. “There’s a certain point where you realize, ‘This scene doesn’t need to be in the show. This is totally gratuitous, us sending a little ‘love letter’ to the ex-president. But when I rewatched the episode last night, I was like ‘Thank God we did keep in that totally superfluous love letter to the ex-president. And thank God we found a performer in Vancouver who played such a convincing young Barack Obama.”

Of the screen, the Legends take advocacy into account in a lot of ways, with Lotz, Ashe, and Richardson-Sellers helping form the Shethority campaign with other Arrowverse actresses.

“I think a lot of men, like if I post feminist stuff, a lot of men are feeling attacked right now,” Lotz said in an interview earlier this year. “That highlighted for me the need to take the feminist movement in a way where we’re trying to bring men on as allies, not just leaving them out. And if our goal is equality and trying to get on the same level, we need those male allies.”

“I think the feminist movement feels like it’s a female movement, but we need men.” Ashe echoed. “Because the reality is, like in our industry, and in any industry, men are still the ones running the show at the top, for the most part.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.