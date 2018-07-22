‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EP on if Citizen Cold or Firestorm Will Appear in Season 4

Legends of Tomorrow‘s latest adventure is set to be more zany and self-aware than ever — but it sounds two previous team members might not play a part in that.

During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, showrunner Phil Klemmer revealed that we should not expect to see Leonard “Leo” Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) or Jax Jackson/Firestorm (Franz Drameh) making an appearance in Season 4.

While this revelation might disappoint a few fans, it does make a bit of sense when you consider each character’s Arrowverse storylines. Jax was most recently seen in Legends‘ Season 3 finale, where we learned that he has a baby and a much more stable life now. And after Leo joined the Legends for a brief stint of episodes, he hopped over to The Flash for the episode “Fury Rogue”, ultimately returning to Earth-X to marry Ray Terrill/The Ray (Russell Tovey).

And even then, it makes sense that Jax and Leo wouldn’t return to Legends anytime soon, considering just how packed the show’s ensemble will be. Season 4 is bringing about a lot of casting changes for the Legends, including having Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe), and Courtney Ford (Nora Dark) all promoted to series regulars. In addition, the show will see some fresh faces in the form of new character Alaska Yu (Ramona Young), as well as Nate’s father, Hank Heywood (Tom Wilson).

Either way, it sounds like the Waverider will have quite a lot of moving parts in Season 4, something that could lead to a major change for the show’s time-traveling ensemble.

“I think we’re ready to maybe have some real betrayal within the ranks of the Legends,” Klemmer revealed in an interview earlier this year. “Things have gotten really tranquil, so next season I do want the Legends to sort of turn against their own. And I don’t want these to be cosmetic plot shifts, I want them to have consequences that will be lasting and that will affect the DNA of the show.”

“We’re certainly doing something that would be on par with the seismic upheavals of previous seasons, for sure,” Klemmer told ComicBook.com before the season three finale. “Which is really a dumb thing for us to do when we have a show that everybody likes and agrees has found its niche: ‘Let’s totally mix it up!’ I certainly think it makes it more interesting for us as writers, and I think it makes things more fun for our cast as well. The conceit will change and the makeup of Legends will change.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.