‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EP Previews “The Virgin Gary” in New Video

The CW has released a new preview for “The Virgin Gary”, tonight’s season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow.

“[The episode] finds our team, after sort of five months post the Beebo/Mallus fight.” executive producer Phil Klemmer explains in the video. “The fur has settled. After you’ve saved the world, everything else kind of feels like small potatoes.”

Of course, as the promo material for the season has already hinted, the Legends will soon be tasked with dealing with “magical fugitives”, who have been scattered throughout history.

“You know, it’s sort of a ‘be careful what you wish for’ kind of story.” Klemmer continued. “Because when a magical creature does present itself, the Legends realize that it’s hard taking care of magical creatures, and they need to sort of go back to Constantine and beg him for help.”

The first episode is expected to put a pretty major twist on what fans know about magical creatures, with a unicorn causing all kinds of trouble at Woodstock.

“It’s a combo [of original and established creatures].” executive producer Keto Shimizu previously explained to ComicBook.com. “There will be some that will be very, vary familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

“Ironically it made it much darker,” Klemmer echoed in a later interview. “It made it much more morally ambiguous. When you’re trying to fix history, you can argue about how it needs to be done but you have to fix it. With magical creatures, you’re asking big questions like do they belong in our world? Is this really our world to police? We spent a ridiculous amount of time debating morality for a show that’s a time-traveling action comedy. Is it fair to put a Minotaur in a cage at the Time Bureau? None of these things exist, but we’re asking if a Minotaur has a soul and conscience.”

Legends of Tomorrow will premiere Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.